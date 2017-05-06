Broadway Director and LAW AND ORDER Producer Ed Sherin Dies

According to Deadline Hollywood, the Director's Guild of America announced the death of Ed Sherin today. He was 87. Sherin was an Emmy winning executive producer on over 150 episodes of LAW AND ORDER, and a well-established Broadway actor and director.

Michael Apted, Sherin's DGA president released the following statement:

Our hearts are heavy today as we remember our dear friend and colleague Ed, whose legacy as a director, commitment to our guild and strength and fervor in his service were an example for us all

Sherin made his Broadway debut in MEASURE FOR MEASURE in 1957, then went on to perform in and direct multiple shows for the next 20 years. He earned a Tony nomination for his direction of FIND YOUR WAY HOME.

Sherin then began producing and directing episodes of the popular legal drama LAW AND ORDER, and earned Emmy awards and nominations for his involvement.

Dick Wolf said of Sherin: "Ed was a vital contributor to the success of Law & Order and served as a mentor to many of the writers, directors, and producers who are still working for the company today. He was a consummate professional and we will ALL miss him."

Sherin is survived by his wife, stepson, and three sons Tony, Geoffrey, and Jon.

Photo: Michael Tran/Getty Images

