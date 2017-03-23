Bid to See Bette Midler in HELLO, DOLLY! on Opening Night

Hello, Dolly! is this season's impossible ticket. But look no further.

As recently shared by The Divine Miss M on Instagram, live this morning at Charitybuzz.com is the chance at two tickets and After Party passes to the opening night performance of Hello, Dolly! on April 20.

Bidding is open through April 6th and is in support of The Jeckyl Foundation, a non-profit organization started by Bette Midler, which provides resources and financial support to cultural, educational and environmental organizations working to improve communities in need around the world. Over the past decade the foundation has renovated public parks and gardens; supported theater, dance and music programs in public schools; assisted homeowners rebuilding storm damaged homes; helped secure the acquisition of sacred Sioux lands; provided critical financial support to health organizations working in Haiti; and launched a project to improve public school auditoriums in New York City.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

