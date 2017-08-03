BWW TV: First Look - Lilla Crawford, Taylor Louderman & More Lend Voices to New Nickelodeon Series

Preschoolers will be smiling and styling with Sunny and her friends in Nickelodeon's brand-new animated series, SUNNY DAY, premiering Monday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. (ET/PT). The series (40 episodes) centers on Sunny, a 10-year-old master hairstylist and entrepreneur who uses creative problem-solving to tackle any dilemma that arises in her seaside town of Friendly Falls. Check out the trailer below!

Sunny, voiced by Broadway's Lilla Crawford (ANNIE), is a confident and creative natural leader who runs her own hair salon in the town of Friendly Falls. When adventure calls, Sunny sets out to save the day with her can-do attitude, salon-on-the-go Glam Van, best friends and colleagues, Rox (Elan Luz Rivera) and Blair (Taylor Louderman, BRING IT ON, MEAN GIRLS), and her dog Doodle (Rob Morrison).

The first season of SUNNY DAY will feature celebrity guest stars including: Ashley Parker Angel (WICKED, O-Town), Lance Bass (NSYNC), Kether Donohue (GREASE LIVE, Pitch Perfect movies), Sutton Foster (Younger, ANYTHING GOES), Renee Elise Goldsberry (HAMILTON, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lack), Adam Jacobs (ALADDIN), Jamie-Lynn Sigler (The Sopranos, Entourage) and Shanice Williams (THE WIZ LIVE!).

