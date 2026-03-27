West End Stars Will Perform in ROLES WE'LL NEVER PLAY Fundraiser for LGBTQ+ IVF Journey

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A host of West End stars will take to the stage of the Lyric Theatre on 1 June for a one-night-only concert, Roles We'll Never Play: LGBTQ+ IVF Fundraiser, raising vital funds to support a queer couple's IVF journey.

Leading the line-up are Alice Fearn (Wicked, Come From Away), Idris Kargbo (The Lion King, Wicked), Kitty Scott-Claus (RuPaul's Drag Race UK), Sejal Keshwala (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Bend It Like Beckham), and Desmonda Cathabel (Hadestown, Aladdin). They are joined by Remember Monday band members Lauren Byrne (Matilda, Six) and Holly Anne Hull (LES MISERABLES, The Phantom of the Opera), with the evening hosted by Lee Peart (Bottoms Up Podcast with Alan Carr, touring comedian). More star-studded cast announcements will follow in the coming weeks.

Performers and creatives across the industry have volunteered their talents for the night, underscoring the depth of support within the theatre community.

The fundraiser is organised and produced by Tom Duern and producer and entrepreneur/producer Nik Haukohl, alongside performers Lauren Soley and Josie Kemp, who first met while appearing in LES MISERABLES at the theatre formerly known as the Queen's Theatre.

Like many same-sex female couples in the UK, Soley and Kemp are required to self-fund IVF treatment under current NHS fertility criteria, which often make funded treatment pathways significantly harder to access than for heterosexual couples. Their journey to parenthood is expected to cost in excess of £35,000.

Soley and Kemp said: "We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our friends and people we've never even met across the theatre community, donating their talent to do this. It's incredibly special to feel that support at what is an emotional and overwhelming time. Their kindness is truly uplifting, and we can't thank everyone enough. We'd love people to come along and celebrate with us!"

In a further show of solidarity, the Lyric Theatre has generously supported the event, enabling it to take place in the heart of the West End.

Blending show-stopping performances with heartfelt storytelling, Roles We'll Never Play will be a celebration of the theatre community, queer joy, and the power of collective generosity.