The Royal Ballet To Present International Draft Works At Royal Opera House
The program will run at the Linbury Theatre in London.
The Royal Ballet will present INTERNATIONAL DRAFT WORKS at the Royal Opera House from April 16 to 18, 2026. The annual program brings together emerging choreographic voices from around the world to present new works in the Linbury Theatre.
The program highlights the company’s ongoing focus on developing new and diverse choreographic talent. For the 2026 edition, Royal Ballet First Artist Denilson Almeida will present Words to the Wind, performed by Martin Diaz and Caspar Lench.
Three companies will make their debut in the program: the National Ballet of Japan, featuring choreography by Yoshito Kinoshita; the Royal New Zealand Ballet, presenting a work by Sarah Foster-Sproull; and Ballet d'Jerri, performing a piece by Katya Bourvis.
Returning participants include the National Ballet of Canada with choreography by Alyssa Martin, Northern Ballet with a new work by Heather Lehan, the Norwegian National Ballet featuring choreography by Douwe Dekkers, the Royal Danish Ballet with work by Carling Talcott-Steenstra, and the Paris Opera Ballet presenting choreography by Maxime Thomas.
Participating Companies and Choreographers
The Royal Ballet — choreography by Denilson Almeida
Northern Ballet — choreography by Heather Lehan
Ballet d’Jerri — choreography by Katya Bourvis
Norwegian National Ballet — choreography by Douwe Dekkers
Royal Danish Ballet — choreography by Carling Talcott-Steenstra
Paris Opera Ballet — choreography by Maxime Thomas
National Ballet of Japan — choreography by Yoshito Kinoshita
National Ballet of Canada — choreography by Alyssa Martin
Royal New Zealand Ballet — choreography by Sarah Foster-Sproull
Performance Details
INTERNATIONAL DRAFT WORKS will be performed at the Linbury Theatre, Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, London WC2E 9DD, from April 16 through April 18, 2026.
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