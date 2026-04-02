THE TIGER WHO CAME TO TEA Will Return to the West End in Summer 2026

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The Olivier Award nominated stage production of The Tiger Who Came to Tea will return to Theatre Royal Haymarket this summer. Back by popular demand, this year marks its twelfth West End season. A musical play adapted and directed by David Wood OBE, based on the beloved book by Judith Kerr OBE, the show opens on Monday 22 June and runs until Saturday 5 September 2026. Casting will be announced soon. Tickets go on sale today.

First published in 1968, Judith Kerr’s classic story has become one of Britain’s best-loved picture books, now in its 57th year and with over 5 million copies sold worldwide. The stage adaptation premiered in 2008 and has since enjoyed extensive national and international success, including festive seasons at the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne Arts Centre, as well as sold-out performances in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and Bahrain. In 2012, the production was nominated for the Olivier Award for Best Family Entertainment. This summer marks its sixth consecutive season at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Bringing the nation’s favourite tea-guzzling tiger to life on stage, this delightful musical adventure entertains with sing-a-long songs, magical moments and plenty of interactive fun. An ideal introduction to live theatre for children aged three and above, it’s the perfect summer treat for the whole family.

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her Mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big furry, stripy tiger!