THE COMFORT WOMAN Comes to Omnibus Theatre, Clapham in 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Minjeong Kim's historical play is set to open this March following a critically acclaimed 2024 run at King's Head Theatre – now with live Gayageum accompaniment.

Gaia House Productions are delighted to announce a new run of their show The Comfort Woman, along with the cast and creative team. The play, which has previously run at the Rosemary Branch and at the King's Head in 2024, has now been developed and expanded, and runs at Omnibus Theatre, Clapham, from 3-7 March 2026.

The Comfort Woman follows young Minja, who lives a sheltered life in her remote village, unaware of the ongoing world war, until one encounter changes everything. Kidnapped by the Japanese Army, Minja must hold on to her fierce will to survive in the face of the unimaginable. Built from thousands of real stories, the play is a tribute to the thousands of women who endured one of the darkest periods of South Korean history. Minja's story returns to London, fresh from 5-star reviews in 2024, now accompanied by a live performer playing the Gayageum – a traditional Korean instrument rarely heard in the UK.

The show is written by and stars Minjeong Kim – with roots in both South Korea and London, The Comfort Woman is her debut play. She will be joined onstage for this run by Ji Eun Jung, a professional Korean traditional musician playing the Gayageum, who is also the show's musical director/arranger. The creative team also includes director Anna Udras and lighting designer Abbie Sage. They will be joined by movement director Laure Bachelot and stage manager Krystal Fan. The Comfort Woman is produced by Olivia Woods for Gaia House Productions, a London-based multi-national film and theatre production company dedicated to shining light on issues that matter. Gaia House has also produced a short film adaptation of The Comfort Woman, which is currently in post-production.