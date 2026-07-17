Stockard Channing-Directed KRAPP'S LAST TAPE and More Set for Artsdepot Autumn 2026 Season

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artsdepot has unveiled its autumn 2026 season, featuring theatre, family entertainment, comedy, music, circus, dance and a sprinkling of magic. Running from September 2026 into the festive season, the programme brings together brand new live and immersive experiences, acclaimed touring productions, and celebrated adaptations of much-loved books.

Contemporary theatre, dance and circus

Hofesh Shechter's new full-length work In the Brain, will be performed by Shechter II dance company (9-10 September), where a dreamlike, club-like, timeless state of movement unfolds, revealing the unity found in dancing together.

The programme continues with Ockham's Razor: Collaborator (7 October, 7:30pm), combining theatre and circus in the Pentland Theatre. Created and performed by Ockham's Razor's Artistic Directors, Alex Harvey and Charlotte Mooney, this intimate physical performance explores creativity, compromise and collaboration, with tickets from £19.

The London premiere of the international production The Land We Shared (15 October, 7:30pm) blends documentary theatre and live music in this "semi-autobiographical" and "multigenerational puzzle" from acclaimed artist Larisa Faber. Faber explores her Romanian heritage following her grandmother's death, and how the end of the country's communist rule impacted her family's life in this funny, moving and deeply personal work. Tickets from £19.

Academy Award nominee Stockard Channing directs Krapp's Last Tape by Samuel Beckett (5 November, Studio Theatre, 7:45pm), starring David Westhead. Beckett's classic one-act play explores memory, regret and hope, with tickets from £19.

The autumn theatre programme culminates with LIT/UP - Lighthouse (21-22 November 7:30pm, 6pm), an immersive theatre, dance and music experience created by musician and composer Jez Colborne and produced by Mind the Gap. Co-commissioned by artsdepot and Barnet Council as part of Light + Flight, Barnet's Cultural Impact Award initiative, the standing performance takes place on the Pentland Theatre stage, with tickets from £15.

Family theatre highlights

Family audiences can enjoy Rabbit & Rey and The Lost Things (20 September, Studio Theatre, 11am & 2.30pm), a puppetry-filled adventure from the makers of The Gingerbread Man. Exploring brilliant, bewildering brains through visual storytelling, the production is recommended for ages 3+, with tickets from £13.75.

Toto the Ninja Cat and the Great Snake Escape (2-4 October, Pentland Theatre, various times) brings Dermot O'Leary's bestselling children's book, illustrated by Nick East, to the stage. Produced by Little Angel Theatre, Mercury Theatre Colchester and Mayflower Theatre and Mayflower Studios, this action-packed adventure combines puppetry, original music and comedy for ages 5+, with tickets from £15.

Rod Campbell's classic children's book Dear Zoo returns to the stage (23-27 October, Pentland Theatre, 11am & 2pm with an Audio Described performance on Sunday 25 October at 2pm). Filled with puppetry, music and audience interaction, the production is suitable for children aged 1+, with tickets from £15.

Club Origami (25 October, Studio Theatre, 11:30am and 2:30pm) invites children aged 2-5 to explore dance, live music and imaginative play through the art of paper folding. The interactive performance includes a stay-and-play session after the show, with tickets from £13.75. (Relaxed performance at 2:30pm)

Families can also experience LIT/UP: Big Beat Playground - Flying High (22 November, cafedepot, 11am), an action-packed family rave featuring music, dancing, confetti and inflatables. Part of Barnet Council's Light + Flight programme, tickets start from £9.50 for children aged 0-11.

The festive family programme begins with Baby Broadway Christmas (29 November, Studio Theatre, various times), where West End Singers perform festive favourites from musicals and Christmas films including Elf, Frozen, White Christmas and The Snowman. Suitable for ages 0-8, tickets start from £13.75.

Legendary live music, cracking comedy and mesmerising magic

Comedy favourites Scummy Mummies return to the Pentland Theatre with Hot Mess on 22 October, 7:30pm. Helen and Ellie return with a brand-new adults-only show featuring stand-up, sketches and songs, with tickets from £19 for audiences aged 18+.

On the same night at 7:45pm, Hop Skotshne Klezmer Band performs in the Studio Theatre, celebrating traditional Eastern European Jewish wedding music through energetic contemporary interpretations. Tickets start from £19.

Science and illusion collide in Kevin Quantum: Anti-Gravity (27 October, Studio Theatre, 7pm). The Magic Circle member and magician-scientist presents impossible levitations and mind-bending illusions for audiences aged 8+, with tickets from £19.

Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club presents The Ronnie Scott's Story (28 October, Pentland Theatre, 7:30pm) celebrates London's legendary jazz venue through live performance by The Ronnie Scott's All Stars, narration and archive footage. Suitable for all ages, tickets start from £19.

Comedy and music combine in Jess Robinson: Elton Reimagined (7 November, Studio Theatre, 7:45pm), as the multi award-winning impressionist reinterprets Elton John's greatest hits through the voices of legendary female performers. Recommended for ages 12+, tickets start from £19.

The festive season begins with The Christmas Goblin (6 December, Studio Theatre, 4pm & 7pm), a new family musical from Crescendorious inspired by the ancient Greek myth of the Kallikantzaroi. Filled with original songs, dazzling costumes and festive cheer, the production is recommended for ages 4+, with tickets from £13.75.

The Pentland Theatre welcomes Aliens Love Panta Claus for its first London run (8 December 2026 - 3 January 2027, various times), a brand-new family show based on the beloved picture book by Claire Freedman and Ben Cort. Adapted by Chandni Mistry with songs by Jude Taylor, this intergalactic festive adventure is recommended for ages 3+, with tickets from £15.

Families can also enjoy Rapunzel (12-24 December, Studio Theatre, various times), a bold new adaptation of Bethan Woollvin's award-winning picture book, published by Two Hoots. Presented by award-winning family theatre company Wrongsemble, the production combines music, magic and comedy for children aged 3-11, with tickets from £13.75.

For festive live music, Jazz Noël - A Swinging Christmas Show comes to the Studio Theatre on 19 December, 7:45pm. Blending Christmas classics with fresh jazz arrangements, the concert features a live band, horn section and vocalists for an uplifting evening of seasonal entertainment, with tickets from £19.

Returning by popular demand, The Nutcracker (29 December 2026 - 3 January 2027 11:30, 1:30pm, 3:30pm) sees the award-winning Let's All Dance Ballet Company bring its family-friendly production back to the Studio Theatre. Perfect for audiences of all ages, the festive ballet runs for 55 minutes and tickets start from £13.75.

Looking ahead to 2027

Looking ahead to the new year, Adventures in Hundred Acre Wood: The Musical (17-21 February 2027, various times) arrives at the Pentland Theatre. Inspired by A. A. Milne's timeless stories, the new family musical celebrates friendship, imagination and everyone's favourite bear for audiences aged 2+, with tickets from £15.

Monique Deletant, CEO & Creative Director of artsdepot, said: "As North London's go-to cultural hub, our autumn season celebrates the incredible variety of theatre, comedy, music, magic and live performance that audiences can experience at artsdepot.

From thought-provoking theatre and spectacular circus to family favourites, and a packed festive programme, our creative home for everyone is proud to welcome an outstanding array of artists to our stages."

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