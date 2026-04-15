SOLT & UK Theatre Release Statement on The State of Touring Report

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SOLT & UK Theatre have welcomed Arts Council England’s response to The State of Touring and its recognition that large parts of the touring ecology are now under serious strain, particularly at small and mid-scale venues, and in smaller towns and cities. We also welcome Arts Council’s commitment to develop a new Touring Service, building on the Incentivising Touring model.

SOLT & UK Theatre Co-CEO Claire Walker said: “Touring is essential to the health of our theatre ecosystem and to ensuring that audiences across the country can experience high-quality live theatre. This report makes clear that much of the touring landscape, especially at small and mid-scale venues, is under real pressure, with fewer productions, shorter tours, and the sharpest declines in smaller towns and cities.

“We welcome Arts Council England’s recognition that urgent action is needed, and the commitment to a new Touring Service is a constructive step.

“But if touring is to reach more places sustainably, Government must now act on Baroness Hodge’s recommendation to strengthen Theatre Tax Relief for touring so that it better reflects the additional costs of taking work on the road and enables more productions to extend their reach to more communities across the country.”