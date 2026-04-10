Rob Houchen and Jordan Luke Gage Join West End Gala at Phoenix Theatre

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The Phoenix Arts Club C.I.C. has announced that renowned West End performers Rob Houchen (Titanique, Les Misérables, South Pacific) and Jordan Luke Gage (Titanique, Bonnie and Clyde, & Juliet) have joined the lineup for their major West End Gala Fundraiser on Monday 20 April 2026 at the Phoenix Theatre, bringing together an unprecedented line-up of cabaret and variety performers alongside West End guest stars and nationally recognised comedians.

Jordan Luke Gage will perform a sneak peek of his upcoming musical Redcliffe, which opens at Southwark Playhouse Borough in May.

Two-time Drama Desk nominee Christina Bianco, critically acclaimed musical comedy duo Flo & Joan, world-renowned Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights psychic Clinton Baptiste, content creator and influencer Henry Calvert, and award-winning West End star Jeevan Braich are also among the artists to have donated their time and talent in support of this cause.

The event forms part of an urgent £100,000 fundraising campaign to secure the future of one of central London's last remaining independent live performance venues.

100% of profits from the Gala will go directly to The Phoenix Arts Club Community Interest Company (12774130), ensuring that funds raised are reinvested into sustaining paid work for performers and preserving a vital cultural space in the West End.

The Gala will showcase the breadth of talent that regularly performs at the Club, including: established cabaret headliners, musical theatre performers from West End productions, variety artists and character comedians, national stand-up comedians, and live musicians and hosts from the Showtunes Singalong and cabaret circuit.

The evening will celebrate the diversity of programming at the Club — from musical theatre and piano-bar singalongs to contemporary cabaret, drag performance, character comedy and live variety.

From Olivier-nominated performers and Royal Variety stars to world-class circus artists, award-winning comedians and internationally celebrated burlesque talent, the lineup includes: Adam All, Ada Campe, Andromeda, Apple Derrieres, Bloody Bones, Cleopantha, Daniella D'Ville, Dave The Bear, Demi Noire, Fou Fou Kaboom, Jo Foley, Jools, Mat Ricardo, Meghan Reign, Michael Twaits, Rebecca Gilliland, Ryan Yeomans, Sarah Rose, Sebastian Angelique, Stephanie Ware, Thommy Girl, Tracey Collins and Vanity Von Glow.

Two of Phoenix Arts Club's staple offerings will also appear in the gala: London's longest-running musical theatre open mic night Gotta Sing! and the West End's ultimate showtunes singalong Sing Out, Louise!