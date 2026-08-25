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The scariest forms of media are never those about aliens or ghosts. It’s the ones that could actually happen. That DO happen.

The neighbour who breaks in, the man who kidnaps the girl, the friends who know what they did last summer. So what if a random man you’ve never met comes to your front door claiming he’s found part of your missing cat and has him in the boot of his car? Poor Penny Production Co delve into just that with the newest revival of their play You Killed My Cat showing as part of the Camden Fringe.

Written and starring Morgane Rogers, You Killed My Cat is a psychological comedy that will have you questioning everything you think is established.

Morgane Rogers as Mary and Sean Leacy as Max

​​​​Photo Credit: Poor Penny Production Co.

When Mary, a 23-year-old who allegedly works in a wine bar and has a weird thing for playing Twister, discovers her cat is missing, a lot in her life begins to unravel. Clear unresolved feelings surrounding the passing of her mother, her loneliness and lack of friends, all mixed in with the fact that her closest companion is missing, Mary’s persona becomes that of a childlike individual whose need for control is rivalled by her desire to have someone else be in charge of her life. She wants someone to play with.

This changes when she meets actor Sean Leacy’s Max. A Vodafone (apparently) worker turned possible incel, who happens to have Borris (Mary’s cat) in his boot.

Max has a plan to kill Mary. Simple as that. Only she doesn’t make it easy for him. Over the course of the evening, an ever-so-lonely Mary captures Max's heart. Her ability to be vulnerable, and yet control the room, scares Max into becoming his worst fear: a man who actually has feelings for a woman. And somehow that terrifies him more than the idea of killing her.

Morgane Rogers as Mary and Sean Leacy as Max

​​​​Photo Credit: Poor Penny Production Co.

The play itself is incredibly witty and sharp. Rogers and Leacy make a dynamic pairing. Their chemistry and ability to never drop the ball on the energy is stellar to watch. Director Julian Daye has a wonderful skill set for directing. He can get the best out of his actors and keep the play feeling fresh, while keeping true to Rogers’ initial script and intentions. A great combination.

Rogers writing encapsulates the essence of womanhood in your 20s perfectly, and sprinkles in hints of unhinged to keep audiences on their toes. Her performance towards the end of the piece matches that of Inde Navarrette as Nikki in ‘Obsession’. The quick snap between emotions catches you off guard and draws you in all the same. It leaves you wondering who was the real psychopath all along. I only wish we got to see more of it.

Photo Credit: Poor Penny Production Co.

Leacy’s performance constantly has something deeper to it. Max never simply has one train of thought. There are moments where he makes you feel sorry for him, only to almost instantly cut that off as he picks up a hammer and practices killing her. He will leave you conflicted as to if he truly wants to do this or if he is the product of his surroundings. His surroundings being a Reddit group filled with other incles. Leacy is strong in this role; his naturalistic acting style pairs with his ability to shuffle through emotions quickly, making for a very intense watch.

You Killed My Cat will have you laughing, crying, and gripping to the edge of your seat in anticipation.

You Killed My Cat played 24-25 of August at the Baron’s Court Theatre as part of the Camden Fringe.

​​​​Photo Credits: Poor Penny Production Co.

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