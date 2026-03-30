Photos: THE PRICE in Rehearsal at the Marylebone Theatre

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Arthur Miller’s searing family drama The Price is coming to the Marylebone Theatre in a new production directed by Olivier Award-nominated Jonathan Munby. Performances run Friday 17 April – Sunday 7 June 2026. Check out rehearsal photos below!

Double Olivier Award-winner Henry Goodman (Yes, Prime Minister, Fiddler On The Roof, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui) stars as Gregory Solomon and is joined by Faye Castelow (Leopoldstadt, After the Dance, The Witch of Edmonton) as Esther Franz, Elliot Cowan (A Little Life, Da Vinci’s Demons, Peaky Blinders) as Victor Franz and John Hopkins (Dr Strangelove, The 39 Steps, Poldark, Midsomer Murders) as Walter Franz.

On the eve of selling their late father’s possessions, two estranged brothers meet in a cluttered New York attic for the first time in years. What begins as a simple transaction becomes a fierce emotional reckoning, as decades of resentment, sacrifice and buried truth erupt into the open.

By turns darkly funny and devastatingly human, The Price is one of Miller’s most intimate and explosive dramas: a gripping portrait of family where memory, regret and emotional inheritance collide.

The Price is produced by Marylebone Theatre, Patrick Myles and David Luff, Alexander ‘Sandy’ Marshall, in association with Anthology Theatre and Tulchin Bartner Productions.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior