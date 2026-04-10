Photos: PLANET OMAR World Premiere at Leeds Playhouse

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New production photos have been released for the world premiere stage adaptation of PLANET OMAR, based on the children’s books by Zanib Mian.

, will bring the series to the stage for the first time with music, puppetry, and live performance elements. The show follows an eight-year-old boy navigating a new school, friendships, and challenges through imagination and humor.

The production is currently running at Leeds Playhouse through April 25, with a press night held on April 10, before transferring to the Unicorn Theatre in London and Birmingham Rep. The staging is presented by Leeds Playhouse in association with Unicorn Theatre and Birmingham Rep.

The story centers on Omar, a British Pakistani Muslim child whose family moves to a new neighborhood, where he encounters a series of obstacles including a bully and an unfriendly neighbor. With the help of his family, his friend Charlie, and a dragon born from his imagination, Omar learns to navigate change and uncertainty.

The cast is led by Justin Kendal-Sadiq as Omar, with Umar Butt, Isobel Coward, Emaan Durrani, Joanna Holden, and Aizah Khan rounding out the ensemble. The creative team includes set, costume, and puppet design by Nikki Charlesworth, lighting design by Sam Osborne, and sound design and composition by Helen Skiera.

The production is recommended for ages 7 and up and includes access performances such as captioned, British Sign Language interpreted, and audio-described shows. Leeds Playhouse will also offer prayer spaces and a non-alcoholic bar during the run.

Ticketing Information

Tickets for the Leeds Playhouse run, as well as subsequent performances at the Unicorn Theatre and Birmingham Rep, are available through each venue’s box office.

Photo Credit: Robling Pix

Justin Kendal-Sadiq and H2O the dragon

Joanna Holden and Justin Kendal-Sadiq

Justin Kendal-Sadiq

Justin Kendal-Sadiq

Umar Butt

Umar Butt and Izzy Coward with Esa the puppet

Umar Butt, Aizah Khan, Emaan Durrani, Justin Kendal-Sadiq and Izzy Coward with Esa puppet

Umar Butt, Emaan Durrani, Justin Kendal-Sadiq, Izzy Coward, Aizah Khan and Joanna Holden

Aizah Khan and Justin Kendal-Sadiq

Emaan Durrani, Justin Kendal-Sadiq, Aizah Khan and Umar Butt

Emaan Durrani, Izzy Coward with Esa puppet, Aizah Khan and Justin Kendal-Sadiq

Emaan Durrani, Aizah Khan and Justin Kendal-Sadiq

H2O the dragon with Aizah Khan and Umar Butt

Izzy Coward with Esa puppet and Aizah Khan

Izzy Coward, Emaan Durrani, Justin Kendal-Sadiq, Aizah Khan, Umar Butt and Joanna Holden

Izzy Coward

Izzy Coward, Emaan Durrani, Aizah Khan, Umar Butt and Justin Kendal-Sadiq

Izzy Coward, Emaan Durrani, Joanna Holden, Aizah Khan and Justin Kendal-Sadiq

Joanna Holden