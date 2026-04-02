Photos: NICE THINGS: A QUEER LOVE STORY Opens at Pleasance

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Nice Things: A Queer Love Story by Luke Hereford, will open at Pleasance Theatre in April ahead of dates at Bristol’s The Wardrobe Theatre and Porter’s Theatre, Cardiff, who are co-producing this world premiere production. Check out photos from the show below!

The intimate and fiery two hander is performed by Geraint Rhys Edwards (Mudtown, Hollyoaks) and Reece Connolly (Gallifrey Cabaret, Sucker 4 U) - taking on the roles of a gay couple who face uproot, change and each other when one of them comes out as nonbinary.

The production is Directed by Izzy Rabey (Feral Monster - National Theatre Wales) Designed by Cara Evans (Sleepova - Bush Theatre), Lighting Design by Marty Langthorne (My English Persian Kitchen - SOHO Theatre), Sound Design by Barbara Dudek (Song of the Sirens - Vox Urbane), and Intimacy Coordination by Emma Weissensteiner (Jesus Christ Superstar - The Watermill Theatre). Eugenia Taylor is Assistant Director.

NICE THINGS: A Queer Love Story finds a gay couple, in the midst of their comfortable years. The two of them have everything; a beautiful flat, three holidays a year and truly envious instagram grids. But when one of them comes out as nonbinary, their idealised picket fence lifestyle is threatened by only one thing…each other. How do we deal with drastic changes in someone we love apparently unconditionally? Are they really that drastic? Does it actually change anything? Isn't it better if your partner is just themself? Isn't that what you love about them?

Performances will take place at The Pleasance, London from 1st - 5th April 2026, The Wardrobe Theatre, Bristol from 13th - 14th April 2026, and Porter’s Theatre, Cardiff from 22nd - 25th April 2026.

Photo Credit: Lidia Crisafuli