Photos: First Look At MASS In Rehearsals at Donmar Warehouse

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Rehearsal photos have been released for MASS, the world premiere play by Fran Kranz, ahead of its upcoming run at Donmar Warehouse.

Directed by Carrie Cracknell, the production will star Adeel Akhtar, Amari Bacchus, Monica Dolan, Paul Hilton, Lyndsey Marshal, Rochelle Rose, and Susie Trayling.

Set in a quiet room of an Episcopal church, the play follows two couples who meet for a conversation shaped by violence and loss. As defenses fall and memories surface, they attempt to reach across a divide no parent should ever have to face.

MASS marks Kranz’s debut play, adapted from his screenplay of the same name, which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and received the Robert Altman Award along with an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Screenplay.

The creative team includes set and costume design by Anna Yates, lighting design by Guy Hoare, sound design by Donato Wharton, composition by Stuart Earl, and casting by Lotte Hines CDG.

MASS will run April 18 through June 6, with opening night set for April 29.

Photo Credit: Richard Hubert Smith