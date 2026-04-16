Photos: BANK OF DAVE THE MUSICAL in Rehearsal

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The world premiere of BANK OF DAVE THE MUSICAL will open on 2 May at Lowry, Salford and 20 May at Curve, Leicester. Check out all new rehearsal photos below!

BANK OF DAVE THE MUSICAL is a home-grown, brand-new British musical - bursting with northern grit, laugh-out-loud humour based on the Sunday Times best-selling book, BAFTA Award-winning documentary and global-hit Netflix film of the same name with a screenplay by Piers Ashworth.

This feel-good show tells the true-ish story of Dave Fishwick: Burnley born and bred, and no ordinary man. A self-made millionaire, Dave spent years helping local people and small businesses when hard-nosed banks turned them away. Frustrated by the system, he has an idea…set up his own bank and put the profits straight back into his community.

With posh but principled lawyer Hugh at his side, Dave swaps Burnley for London to take on the banking bigwigs and fight for a fairer deal. But will the fat cats of the City make way for Dave’s dreams?

The Musical stars Sam Lupton as Dave Fishwick, Hayley Tamaddon as Nicky, Lucca Chadwick-Patel as Hugh, Claire Moore as Maureen, Lauryn Redding as Alex and Samuel Holmes as Sir Charles Denbigh / David H.

Also in the cast are Zachary Willis as Danny / Andy, Mark Peachey as Cher / Clarence, Joni Ayton-Kent as Megan/Mary, Adam Colbeck-Dunn as Marco, Hannah Nuttall as Mavis, Rosie Strobel as Barbara, Minal Patel as Ali, Elliot Broadfoot as Omari, Althea Burey as Betty and Jhanaica Van Mook as Claire.

The musical has a book and lyrics by Rob Madge, music and lyrics by Pippa Cleary, direction by Curve Artistic Director Nikolai Foster choreography by Ebony Molina set and costume design by Amy Jane Cook, musical supervision by TOBY HIGGINS, orchestrations by Tom Curran, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall, video design by Duncan McLean, casting by Harry Blumenau CDG , associate direction by Ollie Khurshid & James Robert Moore, associate choreography by Dale White, musical direction by Matthew Jackson and production management by Chris Easton.