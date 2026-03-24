Mohit Mathur to Tour UK with Solo Show DIAL 1 FOR UK in May 2026

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London-based actor and theatre-maker Mohit Mathur will bring his critically acclaimed solo show Dial 1 for UK to venues across the UK this May 2026, following a successful Edinburgh Festival Fringe run supported by the Keep It Fringe Fund.

Blending humour with urgent social commentary, Dial 1 for UK follows a call centre worker from New Delhi who arrives in Britain chasing a dream, only to find himself navigating the realities of immigration, identity, and belonging. Through a deeply personal and often witty lens, the piece explores what it means to build a life in a country that doesn't always feel like home.

Written and performed by Mathur, following its Autumn 2025 Tour, Dial 1 for UK now embarks on an extensive spring tour, visiting new cities across England.

TOUR DATES & VENUES

Manchester - The Lowry (7 May 2026)

Tickets: https://thelowry.com/whats-on/dial-1-for-uk-156r

Tickets: https://thelowry.com/whats-on/dial-1-for-uk-156r Guildford - Yvonne Arnaud Theatre (8 May 2026)

Tickets: https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/dial-1-uk

Tickets: https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/dial-1-uk Chichester - Chichester Festival Theatre (9 May 2026)

Tickets: https://thenest.cft.org.uk/events/dial-1-for-uk

Tickets: https://thenest.cft.org.uk/events/dial-1-for-uk Peterborough - Key Theatre Studio (14 May 2026)

Tickets: https://keytheatre-peterborough.com/events/dial-1-for-uk

Tickets: https://keytheatre-peterborough.com/events/dial-1-for-uk York - York Theatre Royal (15-16 May 2026)

Tickets: https://www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/show/dial-1-for-uk

Tickets: https://www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/show/dial-1-for-uk Chelmsford - Chelmsford Theatre (20 May 2026)

Tickets: https://www.chelmsfordtheatre.co.uk/event/dial-1-for-uk

Tickets: https://www.chelmsfordtheatre.co.uk/event/dial-1-for-uk Enfield - Dugdale Arts Centre (22 May 2026)

Tickets: https://www.dugdaleartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/dial-1-for-uk

Tickets: https://www.dugdaleartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/dial-1-for-uk Scarborough - Stephen Joseph Theatre (27 May 2026)

Tickets: https://sjt.uk.com/events/dial-1-for-uk

Tickets: https://sjt.uk.com/events/dial-1-for-uk Lichfield - Lichfield Garrick Theatre (28 May 2026)

Tickets: https://www.lichfieldgarrick.com/events/dial-1-for-uk

Most performances will be followed by a post-show Q&A (check websites for details), with selected venues also hosting community engagement events, including workshops and conversations exploring migration, identity, and belonging.

Mohit Mathur trained at Drama Centre London and has performed internationally, including in the West End production of Life of Pi. With Dial 1 for UK, he continues to centre underrepresented voices and create work that resonates across communities.