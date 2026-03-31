London City Ballet Launches Trainee Programme

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Christopher Marney, Artistic Director of the award-winning London City Ballet, former resident company of Sadler's Wells, has announced a nationwide search for 20 exceptional graduates on the cusp of their professional careers. The company is seeking 20 emerging artists ready to step beyond training and into the reality of company life. This one-year course is about intensive professional immersion into the daily company environment.

The trainee scheme is introduced in the company's third year and forms part of its rapid expansion and commitment to nurturing new UK talent. It is heavily subsidised by the company in order to relieve young dancers of university-scale fees for extra, pre-professional training

Trainees will benefit from daily training directly with the Director & Artistic Team, working as a company member in company classes and rehearsals, being embedded in the daily life of London City Ballet and gaining direct proximity to professional touring.

Applicants must be between 18 and 23 years old, be at graduate level or equivalent. They must have the right to live and work in the UK. Auditions will be held on 17 May with offers made by the end of May and the traineeship runs from 31 August 2026 - 9 July 2027.

To apply, click HERE.