LES BALLETS TROCKADERO DE MONTE CARLO Moves London Season to Sadler's Wells

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Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo will now present its London engagement at Sadler’s Wells Theatre on May 5 and 6, 2026, following a venue change due to essential building works at the Peacock Theatre.

The updated schedule includes an evening performance on Tuesday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m., and two performances on Wednesday, May 6 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The program remains unchanged and will feature Swan Lake, a surprise pas de deux or solo, Metal Garden (UK premiere), The Dying Swan, and Paquita.

All ticket holders have been contacted directly and issued credit vouchers to rebook for the new venue.

ACCESS PERFORMANCES

Tuesday, May 5: BSL post-show talk with Artistic Director Tory Dobrin

Wednesday, May 6: Audio-described performance with pre-show touch tour at 6:00 p.m.

TICKETS

Tickets start from £15 (plus £4 booking fee) and are available via the Sadler’s Wells box office.

The engagement is presented in association with Dance Consortium, a network of venues across the UK and Ireland dedicated to presenting international contemporary dance.