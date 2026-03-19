Kevin Spacey and Accusers Reach Settlement Ahead of Civil Trial

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BBC has reported that Kevin Spacey has agreed an out-of-court settlement with three men who had sued him after accusing him of sexual assault. The civil cases, which were set to go to trial at the High Court later in 2026, have now been frozen following the settlement.

The men alleged that Spacey assaulted them between 2000 and 2013. Spacey denies all allegations, and was separately cleared of nine sexual offence charges at a criminal trial in 2023.

One man, known as LNP, alleged that Spacey "deliberately assaulted" him on about 12 occasions between 2000 and 2005. Another man, referred to as GHI, says he met Spacey through a workshop at London's Old Vic theatre, where Spacey was artistic director at the time, and claimed he "suffered psychiatric damage and financial loss" as a result of an assault in 2008.

BroadwayWorld reported earlier this month Ruari Cannon, one of the actors who alleged he was sexually assaulted by Kevin Spacey, reached a settlement with The Old Vic.

Cannon alleged that Spacey assaulted him at an after-party at the Savoy Hotel and on a separate occasion at the Old Vic’s theatre bar. Spacey has denied the allegations.

The statement said: "This settlement has been agreed without any admission of liability, having regard to the costs and impact on all parties of continuing litigation. This statement has been mutually agreed and there will be no further comment."