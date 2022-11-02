Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kerry Ellis Will Star In LEGENDS OF ARAHMA Workshop

The workshop is set for on January 20, 2023.

Nov. 02, 2022  

'Legends Of Arahma' is a new musical making its way to the London stage, starring West End phenomenon Kerry Ellis. A workshop presentation will be taking place at St. Paul's Church, Covent Garden on January 20, 2023.

Venture to a lost world full of peril, deception, mystery and magic.

During a dark age, a lost adventurer named Copernicus Danbury wakes up in the mystical world of Arahma. He is discovered by the Kalani tribe, who welcome him into their village. Rumours reach him concerning his long-lost father, and in his search of answers, he agrees to be trained in combat.

For years now, the cursed warlord Zoran (Ellis), has dreamed of conquering the realm. Some say she is driven by the betrayal of an old friend; others tell a different tale. Following an ambush of her making, Copernicus and three fellow volunteers set off on a perilous quest. However, time is short, for Zoran's full strength has been gathered and war is inevitable. Through the teachings of his companions and the trials ahead, Copernicus must conquer his fear. For if the prophecy is true, only he can defeat Zoran in battle and protect a beautiful green world from destruction.

Music & lyrics by Joseph Purdue
Book & Lyrics by Dries Janssens

The workshop will be directed by Anthony Orme and will feature some of the West End's most exciting talents.

Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206981®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Factorschurch.org%2Fwhatson%2Flegends-of-arahma--workshop?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




November 2, 2022

