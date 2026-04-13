Jacob Dudman and More to Join END OF THE RAINBOW With Jinkx Monsoon as Judy Garland

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The full cast has been revealed for the strictly limited run of Peter Quilter’s End of the Rainbow, at Soho Theatre Walthamstow from 15 May until 21 June 2026.

Joining the previously announced Jinkx Monsoon as Judy Garland will be Jacob Dudman as Mickey alongside Adam Filipe as Anthony. The rest of the company includes Fred Double, Francesca Ellis and Joshy Alody.

Jacob Dudman can currently be seen on screens as series regular Asher Green in the reboot of Scrubs. His other screen credits include the role of Sam in both seasons of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga, Netflix’s The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die. The A List, Medici and Harlan Coben’s The Stranger. He recently appeared in the film The Choral, alongside Ralph Fiennes and Simon Russell Beale.

Adam Filipe’s theatre credits include the titular role in the UK tour of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Frederick Barrett in the UK tour of Titanic The Musical, Jean-Michel in Roger's and Hammerstein's Cinderella at the Hope Mill Theatre, The Man in Whistle Down the Wind at The Watermill, the original West End cast of The Prince of Egypt at the Dominion Theatre and Les Misérables at the Queens Theatre.

London, 1968. At the legendary Talk of the Town, Garland readies herself for a series of concerts that will both captivate and haunt. The world adores her, yet behind the glittering spotlight lies a fierce struggle for control, survival, and the relentless drive to perform at whatever the cost.

Blending the voice, the sparkle, the chaos, and some of Garland’s most unforgettable songs, End of the Rainbow is a theatrical depiction of Judy Garland in the final chapter of her life. Pulling back the curtain on Hollywood’s sweetheart and revealing a life lived under the relentless gaze of fame, where every triumph and heartbreak is played out in technicolour. Witness and celebrate Garland’s extraordinary talent, resilience, and the human story behind the legend in a performance that will stay with you long after the lights go down.

End of the Rainbow is directed by Rupert Hands with musical supervision and orchestration by Leo Munby, musical direction by Nick Barstow, movement direction by Fabian Aloise, lighting by Prema Mehta, sound by Tony Gayle, set and design by Jasmine Swan, wig, hair and makeup design by Dominique Martin and the dialect coach is Rebecca Daltry.