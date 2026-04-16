HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD Will Come to Wilton's Music Hall Following West End Run

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Following a West End debut at the Duchess Theatre, London, Hooray for Hollywood will play Wilton's Music Hall from 3–7 November 2026.

Starring Olivier nominated Liza Pulman (Fascinating Aïda) and virtuoso pianist and singer Joe Stilgoe, the show has captivated audiences with its wit, warmth and dazzling musicianship. A love letter to the delights of musical theatre on film, it is hard to beat.

Bringing together songs from across the golden age of Hollywood and beyond, Pulman and Stilgoe take audiences on an emotional journey—making them laugh, cry and smile in equal measure—with a performance style that is both intimate and exhilarating.

Audiences can also catch Liza Pulman and Joe Stilgoe on BBC Radio 4's Loose Ends on 1 May 2026.