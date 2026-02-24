Full Cast and Creative Team Set For ROSIE A New Musical

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The full cast and creative team have been announced for the new musical ROSIE. The musical, which after more than a decade in development, will have its West End debut for a one-night-only, semi-staged, gala performance at the Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday 17 March 2026.

The cast is completed by Sally Ann Triplett (The Witches; Oklahoma!; Mamma Mia!; Chicago; Finding Neverland, Broadway) as Lady Edith and Dylan Wood (Dog Days, BBC; Midsummer Murder, ITV; Hadestown) as Stanley Roberts.

They join the previously announced Lucy Thomas (The Voice Kids) in the title role, Will Callan (Les Misérables, Cruel Intentions UK tour) as Geoffrey Taylour Marquis of Headfort, Desmonda Cathabel (Hadestown, Mamma Mia: I Have a Dream) as Lily Turner, Madalena Alberto (Evita, Les Misérables) as Annie Boote, Charles Brunton (101Dalmatians, Love Never Dies) as Lord Harrington, Connor Carson (The Rocky Horror Show, West End and UK Tour) asJames Walker, Alexander Evans (Bonnie and Clyde, West End & UK Tour; A Christmas Carol) as Lord Ashcroft, Rebecca Gilliland (Dirty Dancing, UK Tour; Wicked, West End) as Duchess of Westminster, Gavin James (Les Misérables: The Staged Concert, Rags) as George Edwardes, Brady Isaacs Pearce (Fiddler On The Roof, Barbican; Rise) as Eleanour Richards, Jackie Pulford (Chosen The Musical, Sister Act UK tour) as Mother Superior, Lydia Sterling (MJ The Musical, Dirty Dancing UK tour) as Daisy Harris, Helen Woolf (Wicked West End and UK tour) as Sister Catherine, Santi Cohen as Young Rosie and Lois Haidar as Young Rosie (Standby).

ROSIE will be directed and choreographed by Cressida Carré, with assistant director and choreographer Charlotte Scott, set design by Steve Howell, lighting design by Jamie Platt, sound design by Paul Smith, costume supervision by Rachel Perry, props supervision by Katie Balmforth, musical direction by Yshani Perinpanayagam, assistant musical direction by Erika Gundesen, production management by Pete Kramer, casting by Sarah-Jane Price.

ROSIE tells the remarkable true story of Miss Rosie Boote, who was raised in a convent in Ireland with a dream of becoming a star on the West End stage in Edwardian London. It's a thrilling tale of passion, scandal and courageous determination.

A studio cast album for ROSIE was released in 2024 and received great acclaim, amassing millions of online streams, with songs from the show, including the much loved Starlight, Suddenly and Broken Dreams, winning six International Songwriting Awards.

ROSIE has original concept, book, music & lyrics by composer Chris Broom.

ROSIE is produced by Cavendish Productions, Paul Morrisey Ltd and Darren Bell Productions.