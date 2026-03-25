Full Cast And Creative Team Set For BLACK COMEDY At Orange Tree Theatre

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Orange Tree Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for Peter Shaffer’s Black Comedy. Directed by Caroline Steinbeis, the production will open on 27 May, with previews from 16 May, and runs until 11 July.

Joining the previously announced Javier Marzan (Georg Bamberger) are Patricia Allison (Clea), Joe Bannister (Brindsley Miller), Jason Barnett (Colonel Melkett), Chris Chilton (Schuppanzigh), Leah Haile (Carol Melkett), Julia Hills (Miss Furnival) and Simon Manyonda (Harold Gorringe).

The creative team is completed by John Nicholson (Physical Comedy Consultant), Simon Daw (Set and Costume Design), Elliot Griggs (Lighting Design), Simon Slater (Sound Design) and Helena Palmer CDG (Casting Director).

Director, Caroline Steinbeis said, “We have assembled a company that thrills me in every direction: an exhilarating blend of bold new voices, familiar Orange Tree favourites, and truly legendary comedy performers. Black Comedy is a dazzling farce, and I can’t wait to get started and shed light on these superb characters and uncover all their delicious contradictions. This cast brings precision, mischief, and heart in equal measure, and I know audiences are in for something truly special, surprising, and gloriously entertaining from start to finish.”

Tom Littler, Artistic Director at the Orange Tree Theatre added, “Black Comedy is a peerless masterpiece of comic invention, and I'm delighted that Caroline Steinbeis has assembled such a superb company. It's a particular pleasure to welcome Patricia Allison and Joe Bannister back to the OT after their recent triumphs in Twelfth Night and Hedda. For audiences looking for summer fun - look no further.”

Young sculptor Brindsley Miller is on the brink of success. He is expecting a visit from an influential art collector, whose approval could secure his future, and he is determined to present himself as sophisticated and successful.

The problem? His flat is sparsely furnished, most of the contents borrowed without permission from his neighbour – but when a sudden power cut plunges the building into darkness, Brindsley sees an opportunity. In the absence of light, he believes his deception will go unnoticed. Unbeknownst to him, the audience can see everything.

As friends, rivals, lovers, and unexpected guests arrive, the situation spirals rapidly out of control, and Brindsley’s desperate attempts to influence events only make matters worse.

Director Caroline Steinbeis reunites Peepolykus comedy legends Javier Marzan and John Nicholson for this shimmering comedy of light and darkness.