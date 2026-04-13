David Arnold To Headline West End James Bond Concert At London Palladium

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Grammy-winning composer David Arnold will headline a one-night-only West End concert performance celebrating his work on the James Bond film series. The event will take place November 1, 2026 at the London Palladium.

The concert will feature Q The Music’s James Bond Themed Concert Spectacular, with a 60-piece orchestra performing selections from Arnold’s scores, including material not previously presented live. The program will include music from across his contributions to the 007 franchise.

“I’m tremendously excited to press the secret button on a lot of previously unperformed music from across my five James Bond film scores,” Arnold said. “I’ll be performing live with a full 60-piece orchestra, playing, singing, and being as involved as possible.”

The production will combine live orchestration with vocals and band performance, presenting music associated with the James Bond films in a concert format. Arnold will appear onstage throughout the evening, sharing insights from his work on the franchise.

“This will be a concert for the ages,” said producer Warren Ringham. “For us, it feels like the culmination of more than 20 years of passion and dedication.”

Q The Music, founded in 2004, has presented Bond-themed concerts internationally, including performances connected to major franchise events. The London performance will mark a large-scale presentation of Arnold’s work with live orchestration and featured appearances by the composer.