DARK OF THE MOON World Premiere Full Cast Announced

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Witzend Productions and Charing Cross Theatre Productions have announced the full cast for the world premiere of DARK OF THE MOON, which will run from May 18 through August 8, 2026 at Charing Cross Theatre in London.

The musical features a book by Jonathan Prince, with music and lyrics by Lindy Robbins, Dave Bassett, and Steve Robson. It is based on the play by Howard Richardson and William Berney.

The production will star Glenn Adamson as John, the Witch Boy, and Lauren Jones as Barbara Allen. Newly announced cast members include Sue Appleby as Gemma Allen, Josie Benson as Conjur Woman, Jordan Broatch as Devin, Martin Callaghan as Preacher Haggler, Sophia Duncan as Ella Bergen, David-Michael Johnson as Mr. Wharton, Thomas-Lee Kidd as Thomas Allen, Al Knott as Raven, Kiah Lindsay as Grace/Katie, Gemma Maclean as Patricia Bergen, Wills Mercado as Floyd Allen, Samuel Murray as Marvin Hudgens, Gary Turner as Conjur Man, and Appolilly Szwarc as Arwen, with onstage swings Will Foggin, Vieve Hamilton, and Nick Wyschna completing the company.

ABOUT THE SHOW

DARK OF THE MOON is a supernatural story set between a rural Appalachian town and a mystical world of witches. It follows the relationship between Barbara Allen and John, a witch boy, as they attempt to build a life together despite opposition from their respective communities. The musical blends country and bluegrass influences with rock elements in its score.

The original play, first produced in the 1940s, has been staged internationally and has featured performers including Paul Newman and Cicely Tyson.

CREATIVE TEAM

The production will be directed by Georgie Rankcom, with choreography by Jane McMurtrie, musical supervision by Brad Haak, musical direction by Matt Herbert, orchestrations by Dillon Kondor, casting by Peter Noden, production design by Libby Todd, lighting design by Jonathan Chan, and sound design by Andrew Johnson.

Tickets are available via the Charing Cross Theatre box office and official website.