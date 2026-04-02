Christina Bianco, Tyce Green, and More Join TOTAL ECLIPSE at the London Coliseum

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Further vocalists have been announced for TOTAL ECLIPSE – a one-night gala event celebrating the work of Jim Steinman at the London Coliseum on Sunday 3 May 2026. Guest vocalists will perform alongside the award-winning Orchestra of English National Opera (ENO).

Joining previously announced Glenn Adamson and Danielle Steers will be Christina Bianco (The Ballad of Johnny & June, UK & Ireland tour; The Wizard Of Oz, London Palladium), Zoe Birkett (TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, West End; The Witches, National Theatre), Tyce Green (Jesus Christ Superstar, North American Tour; vocalist who has worked with Jim Steinman, Heart, Air Supply), Karine Hannah (Billboard Top 10 vocalist who has worked with Jim Steinman & Celine Dion), Natalie May Paris (Six, Original Cast – West End, US Tour, Hampton Court; Pretty Woman, UK & Ireland tour) and RED (vocalist who has worked alongside Diana Ross, Ed SHeeran, Alecia Keys and more).

Steinman wrote songs built for scale: dramatic, relentless, and unapologetically theatrical. TOTAL ECLIPSE is a new orchestral concert bringing his greatest hits catalogue to the London Coliseum in a full symphonic and rock hybrid, with the Orchestra of ENO on the iconic Coliseum stage, fused with a live rock band for one night only.

Across the night, the set features Steinman's most celebrated work, including Bat Out of Hell, Total Eclipse of the Heart, Holding Out for a Hero, I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That), and It's All Coming Back to Me Now, and many more. Orchestral power meets amplified rock, with guest vocalists drawn from Steinman's stage world, including several artists connected to Bat Out of Hell.

Featuring all-new orchestrations, the show is musically directed and conducted by Jack Bennett (Here & Now, Birmingham/UK & Ireland tour) and directed by Chris Clegg (The Diana MixTape, founder of TuckShop).

The concert is produced by Tony Award nominee Tyce Green, who recorded with Steinman and remains closely associated with his work. It is executive produced by Darren Bell and Sam Quested, the team behind the WhatsOnStage Award-winning concert productions of Love Never Dies and Something Rotten!, the filmed concert production of Bonnie and Clyde, and, more recently, Patti LuPone at the London Coliseum.