Chrissie Bhima, Alexia Khadime, Obioma Ugoala And Michael Duke Set For UK Concert Premiere Of I DREAM

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Casting has been announced for the UK concert premiere of the new musical ‘I Dream', which will be staged at The Other Palace on Monday 27 April at 3pm and 7:30pm.

‘I Dream' follows civil rights leader Ralph Abernathy at the end of his life, as he reflects on his lifelong friendship with Dr Martin Luther King Jr and the myriad experiences they shared, set against a contemporary score infused with the spirit of gospel, jazz, blues, and soul. Tickets are on sale from £15.

Casting includes: Chrissie Bhima as Bria (I'm Every Woman The Chaka Khan Musical; UK Tour), Wendy Mae Brown (Waitress; UK Tour) as Mother/ Grandma, Rhiane Drummond (The Lion King; Lyceum Theatre) as Ensemble, Michael Duke (Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical; Lyric Theatre) as Martin, Carl Ellis (Starlight Express; Bochum Germany) as Ensemble, Emilie Louise Israel (Hamilton; Victoria Palace Theatre) as Ensemble, Cal-I Jonel (The Book of Mormon; Prince of Wales Theatre) as Ensemble, Alexia Khadime (Wicked; Apollo Victoria) as Coretta, Jenay Naima (MJ The Musical; Prince Edward Theatre) as Ensemble, Wayne Robinson (Ain't Misbehavin'; Colchester Mercury & Southwark Playhouse) as Hosea & Ensemble, Obioma Ugoala (Hamilton; Victoria Palace Theatre) as Ralph, and Rodney Vubya (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical; Aldwych Theatre) as Ensemble.

‘I Dream' music and lyrics are by Douglas Tappin, with book by Douglas Tappin and Jonathan Payne and orchestrations by Carl Marsh and Keith Williams. The concert will be directed by Annabel Mutale Reed with music direction by Keith Williams, casting by Heather Basten CDG CSA, lighting design by Holly Ellis, and sound design by Daniel Hunt. Livi van Warmelo joins as Associate Musical Director and Kieran Donovan as Assistant Director.

‘I Dream' premiered in Atlanta in 2010, on the Alliance Stage, directed by Jasmine Guy. A concert version of the musical was performed in 2017 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC. The musical was then performed as an opera in various houses across the USA between 2017 and 2021, before further musical development and concert presentations in the USA through 2023/24, including at NYC's Apollo Theater. This concert marks the first presentation of the work to UK audiences.

As civil rights leader Ralph Abernathy slips away from this world, his lifelong friendship with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. looms into stark and haunting focus. Memories collide as Ralph is pulled back into the rallies, jails, and private moments where deep bond was forged and tested. A sharp young voice of conscience from within challenges him to face the rivalries and regrets he has long tried to bury.

‘I Dream' brings the civil rights movement's inner circle to the stage and reveals the personal stakes behind the public history. The musical offers an intimate look at the key relationship at the heart of the movement, and what it truly cost to dream of a better world.