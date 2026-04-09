Cast Set for World Premiere of Korean Rock Musical THE LAST MAN in London

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Casting has been announced for the world premiere of cult Korean one-person rock musical The Last Man, as director Daljung Kim brings together Lex Lee and Nabi Brown, who share the central role across the run, performing on alternate nights and offering distinct interpretations of the survivor.

Lex Lee is a Kiwi-Korean actor based in London. With a background spanning theatre and performance across New Zealand, Australia, and Berlin, credits include works Handel's Messiah, War Hero and West Side Story. Nabi Brown is a recent graduate of Trinity Laban and her credits include Dick Whittington and His Cat (Greenwich Theatre) and Diana The Musical (Lambert Jackson productions).

Joining the previously announced creative team are lyrics, musical supervisor co-orchestrator and arranger Gabriel Chernick, set designer Shankho Chaudhuri, lighting designer Cheolmin Cho, sound designer Liam McDermott and costume designer Anna Kelsey.

A lone survivor seals themself inside bunker B-103 after a mysterious virus wipes out humanity. As isolation takes hold, the line between survival and living begins to blur. Now they must decide: is survival enough — or should they open the bunker door.

The cult hit that has built a passionate fanbase not only in Seoul but also in China, The Last Man has been newly reimagined for English-speaking audiences in this premiere, inviting audiences deep into a bunker for an intimate experience of one individual's struggle to hold on to hope, connection, and humanity.

In this new English-language adaptation by Jishik Kim and Seungyeon Kwon, with dramaturgy by Jethro Compton, the piece blends gig, existential thriller, and social commentary, following the eponymous survivor who appears to be the last human alive after a zombie apocalypse. Driven by a live rock score, dark humour, and psychological tension, The Last Man tells an intimate and thrillingly suspenseful story of survival, resilience, and what it takes to remain human in a frightening and uncertain world.

This show is a popular work now entering its third season in Korea as of March 2026. Following its selection for the Seoul Performing Arts Company's web musical development program in 2020, it went through further development by NEO, Inc. During the Korean production phase, it was selected for and supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization's performing arts tourism program ‘Welcome Daehakro' in 2021 and 2022. It was subsequently chosen and supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Korea Arts Management Service (KAMS)' program ‘Global Expansion and Distribution Program for Korean Musicals' in 2023 and 2024, leading to the full-scale development of an English-language production.