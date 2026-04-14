CIRQUE ALICE Will Make European Premiere at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall

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Following sell-out seasons in Australia and Singapore, Roast Productions and Senbla announced the European premiere season of Cirque Alice, a brand new show from the creators of the 'Circus 1903' running from 12 December 2026 - 3 January 2027. Tickets go on sale from on Thursday 16 April at 2pm.

Created by Simon Painter and Tim Lawson, Cirque Alice reimagines Lewis Carroll's classic adventure bringing to life everyone's favourite characters with extraordinary acts from some of the greatest performers around the globe.

This acclaimed, unique circus show celebrates one of the most recognisable fantasy worlds of all time, with Alice's Adventures in Wonderland a 'curiouser and curiouser' source of inspiration for a captivating two-hour show for ages 5 and over.

Creative Producer Simon Painter said he was incredibly excited to bring Cirque Alice to South Bank Centre's Royal Festival Hall for its European premiere:

“The tales of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland provide the perfect backdrop to create a magical narrative about a cirque show. Filled with some of the most eccentric and larger-than-life characters and creations, the original stories have provided such amazing inspiration for this groundbreaking new production.”

Executive Producer Tim Lawson added he was equally thrilled to bring Cirque Alice to Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall:“Cirque Alice is spectacular entertainment that dazzles audiences of all ages – whether you're on a date night or you want to bring the whole family along – do not miss this performance of jaw dropping acts set around one of the world's most magical stories.”

The critically acclaimed show entices audiences down the rabbit hole, with on-stage seating putting guests at the heart of the action as performers soar above the stage of Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall.

Cirque Alice features mesmerising aerialists and acrobats, mind-bending contortionists, exquisite puppetry, special guest musical acts accompanied by a soundtrack of newly arranged remixes of classical favourites.

The Creative Team is headed by Creative Directors Ash Jacks McCready and Kirsty Painter with Choreography by Dane Bates, Costumes by Angela Aaron, Lighting by Hugo Mercier and Musical Arrangements by Martin Raabe-Olsen & Marius Christiansen.