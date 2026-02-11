BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL Will Return For A National Tour and Limited West End Season

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL will embark on a national tour, opening at Sunderland Empire on 4 November 2026 where it will play until 28 November 2026 before ts first return to the West End in over 10 years, playing a limited West End season at the Adelphi Theatre from 12 February – 31 July 2027.

Following its run in Sunderland, BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL will visit the Palace Theatre Manchester (2 December 2026 – 9 January 2027) and Edinburgh Playhouse (19 January – 6 February 2027). Further touring dates and casting to be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale for Sunderland, Manchester, Edinburgh and London on 9 March 2026 at 10.00am.

Composer Elton John and Director Stephen Daldry said today, “Creating Billy Elliot the Musical was one of the most joyous and inspiring moments of our careers, so to bring the show back for a UK tour and a season in the West End for the first time in over a decade is both incredibly emotional and exciting. It's bold, it's British, it's full of heart and the story feels more relevant than ever. We can't wait for a whole new generation to experience it!”

Based on the highly successful film, the show is set in a northern mining town against the background of the 1984/'85 miners' strike and follows Billy's journey from the boxing ring to the ballet class where he discovers a passion for dance that inspires his family and whole community and changes his life forever.

Acclaimed by audiences and critics alike, BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL has been seen by just over 12 million people across five continents and is the recipient of over 80 awards internationally, including ten Tony Awards and five Olivier Awards. In 2006, Liam Mower, James Lomas and George Maguire, the first three boys to play the title role, became the youngest performers ever to have won the Olivier Award for Best Actor with the show also picking up the Best Musical prize. In total, over 125 boys have now played the iconic title role on stage worldwide.

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL is brought to life by the multiple award-winning creative team behind the film including writer Lee Hall (book and lyrics), director Stephen Daldry and choreographer, Peter Darling, joined by Elton John who composed the show's score. The production features scenic design by Ian MacNeil, costume design is by Nicky Gillibrand, lighting design by Rick Fisher, sound design by Paul Arditti and hair, wig and make up design by Campbell Young. Musical supervision and orchestrations are by Martin Koch. The tour director is Simon Pollard and the associate choreographer is Jeroen Luiten. Adult casting is by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG and children's casting is by Nick Hockaday CDG for Jessica Ronane Casting.

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL is presented by Universal Theatrical Group and Working Title Films and is based on the Universal Pictures/Studio Canal film. The show is produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Jon Finn. David Furnish and Angela Morrison are executive producers.