Actor and Writer Michael Patrick Passes Away at 35

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BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen performer and writer Michael Patrick has passed away at the age of 35. The news was confirmed by his wife, Naomi Sheehan, who shared that he passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice from complications of Motor Neurone Disease.

The neurological condition, for which he was diagnosed in 2023, is a progressive disease that affects the nerves, impacting motor and muscle movement. Patrick's diagnosis inspired him to write the short film, So You're Going to Die, alongside his writing partner Oisin Kearney. It premiered at Belfast Media Festival 2025.

Michael Patrick's writing and acting work spanned film, television, comedy, and the theater. He both wrote and performed in the one-man show My Left Nut, which won a Summerhall Lustrum Award at The Edinburgh Fringe. Based on his own experience as a teenager, he went on to co-write the BBC series of the same name with Kearney.

Known to television audiences for appearances in shows like Game of Thrones, Blue Lights, and This Town, he was also an interpreter of Shakespeare. During the 2019-2020 season, Patrick appeared in Royal Shakespeare Company productions of The Taming of the Shrew and Measure for Measure. Other stage credits include productions with the Lyric Theatre Belfast and Abbey Theatre.