SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE FINAL ADVENTURE Comes to West Virginia Public Theatre This Month

Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure adapted by Steven Dietz based on the original 1899 play by William Gillette and Arthur Conan Doyle Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure by Steven Dietz is a thrilling and suspenseful play that takes the audience on a journey through the final adventure of the world’s most famous detective, Sherlock Holmes.

Set in Victorian England, the play follows Holmes and his loyal companion Dr. John Watson as they investigate a dangerous case involving the notorious criminal mastermind, Professor Moriarty. As Holmes and Watson race against time to uncover the truth behind Moriarty’s latest scheme, they encounter a cast of fascinating characters, including the seductive and cunning Irene Adler.

Through clever deduction and daring action, Holmes and Watson unravel a complex web of lies and deceit that threatens to destroy the very fabric of society. Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure is a thrilling and entertaining tribute to the enduring legacy of Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved character. With its witty dialogue, intricate plot, and unforgettable characters, this play is a must-see for fans of Sherlock Holmes and anyone who loves a good mystery.

Performances run June 23 - July 2.