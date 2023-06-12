KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE FINAL ADVENTURE Comes to West Virginia Public Theatre This Month

Performances run June 23 - July 2.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
The Met HD Opera Series' DIE ZAUBERFLÖTE Comes to Theatre West Virginia in June Photo 3 The Met HD Opera Series' DIE ZAUBERFLÖTE Comes to Theatre West Virginia in June

SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE FINAL ADVENTURE Comes to West Virginia Public Theatre This Month

Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure adapted by Steven Dietz based on the original 1899 play by William Gillette and Arthur Conan Doyle Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure by Steven Dietz is a thrilling and suspenseful play that takes the audience on a journey through the final adventure of the world’s most famous detective, Sherlock Holmes.

Set in Victorian England, the play follows Holmes and his loyal companion Dr. John Watson as they investigate a dangerous case involving the notorious criminal mastermind, Professor Moriarty. As Holmes and Watson race against time to uncover the truth behind Moriarty’s latest scheme, they encounter a cast of fascinating characters, including the seductive and cunning Irene Adler.

Through clever deduction and daring action, Holmes and Watson unravel a complex web of lies and deceit that threatens to destroy the very fabric of society. Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure is a thrilling and entertaining tribute to the enduring legacy of Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved character. With its witty dialogue, intricate plot, and unforgettable characters, this play is a must-see for fans of Sherlock Holmes and anyone who loves a good mystery.

Performances run June 23 - July 2.




RELATED STORIES - West Virginia

1
The Met HD Opera Series DIE ZAUBERFLÖTE Comes to Theatre West Virginia in June Photo
The Met HD Opera Series' DIE ZAUBERFLÖTE Comes to Theatre West Virginia in June

The Met HD Opera Series' DIE ZAUBERFLÖTE comes to Theatre West Virginia in June. The event is on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 12:55 PM - 2:55 PM.

2
Phil Dirt And The Dozers Comes to Theatre West Virginia This Summer Photo
Phil Dirt And The Dozers Comes to Theatre West Virginia This Summer

Phil Dirt And The Dozers comes to Theatre West Virginia this summer. The performance is on July 16 at 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm.

3
ROCKET BOYS Comes to Theatre West Virginia in July Photo
ROCKET BOYS Comes to Theatre West Virginia in July

Rocket Boys, a musical based on the 1998 New York Times #1 bestseller by NASA engineer Homer Hickam (also immortalized in the hit film, October Sky), has received a huge and overwhelmingly positive reaction from the musical theatre community since its initial stages.

4
ALABAMA STORY Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Photo
ALABAMA STORY Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre

Alabama Story comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre beginning this week. Performances run May 12-21.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical' Video Video: LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical'
Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical' Video
Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical'
Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Play' Video
Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Play'
J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical' Video
J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical'
View all Videos

West Virginia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure
West Virginia Public Theatre (6/23-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (12/01-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Madegascar, Jr.
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (7/28-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aladdin, Jr
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (6/23-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda, Jr
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (9/15-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Shop Of Horrors
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (10/20-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bonnie and Clyde
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (6/02-6/17)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COAL
THE ARACOMA STORY, INC. (8/11-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shrek The Musical
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (7/07-7/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You