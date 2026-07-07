YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN and More Set for Compass Rose Theater 2026-27 Season

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Compass Rose Theater has unveiled its 2026-27 Season-a celebration of friendship and inspiration-and announced an exciting new partnership with Live Arts Maryland.

The new season opens September 18, 2026, with the beloved family musical You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, based on Charles Schulz's iconic Peanuts comic strip.

As part of its new collaboration with Live Arts Maryland, Compass Rose will present three productions. Following the Charlie Brown opening musical (September - October 2025) is the heartwarming holiday favorite It's a Wonderful Life: A Radio Play (November-December 2026), and the poignant romantic comedy Almost, Maine (January-February 2027).

'Live Arts is happy to support and sponsor performances by Compass Rose Theater this season,' said Ernie Green, Artistic Director of Live Arts Maryland. ' We are looking forward to an exciting season of vibrant and engaging performances together.'

In March 2027, Compass Rose returns to Maryland Hall to perform in the newly renovated Bowen Theater for the beloved musical Godspell, closing the season on a high note.

Compass Rose unveiled the cast of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown: Andrew Agner-Nicols (Snoopy), Julia Eakes (Sally), Tori Farnsworth (Lucy), C.C. Gallagher (Linus), Lizzy Grice (Frieda/Female Swing), Kelly Mok (Pig-Pen/Male Swing), Keila Mumphord (Violet), James M. Toler (Charlie Brown), and Tyler M. White (Schroeder). The artistic team features Producer Barbara Webber, Artistic Director Madeline Austin, Director Tracy Adler, Musical Director Barrett Johnson, Choreographer Tori Farnsworth, Lighting Designer Marianne Meadows, and Stage Manager Kristi Gardner.

Compass Rose continues its commitment to youth arts education and experiential learning by producing its all-student summer production over two weekends, July 31 - August 9, 2026. Young actors ages 10-17 will perform an outdoor, immersive production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, presented in a debut partnership with Historic London Town & Gardens in Edgewater, Maryland. Director: Madeline Austin, Assistant Directors: Anne Marie Drew and Joe Thompson. Student stage managers/assistants: Bodi Heim and McKinley Gray.

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