Women Songwriters Hall of Fame Sets Sixth Anniversary Awards Show and Songwriting Mixer

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The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame (WSHOF) has revealed its 2026 season, featuring the 6th Anniversary Award Show & Induction Gala and the return of the exclusive Songwriting Mixer. The 2026 events center on the theme of "Leadership and Legacy," highlighting the cultural and economic impact of women in the music industry.

This year's induction class includes Traci Hale Martin, R&B powerhouse Meli'sa Morgan, Motown songwriting legend Janie Bradford, and multi-platinum hitmaker Ilsey Juber. Joining them are the celebrated Amy Hanaiali'i Gilliom, award-winning composer and producer Tena Clark, and a posthumous induction for Helen Reddy, whose music provided a global anthem for women's empowerment.

In addition to the induction class, the WSHOF will present the Lifetime Achievement and Legacy Award to industry pioneer Sheila Eldridge in recognition of her decades of leadership and advocacy in the music business. The evening will also feature a headline performance by Nao Yoshioka, bringing her world-class soul and R&B vocals to the WSHOF stage to celebrate this year's honorees.

Hosted by media personality and actress Claudia Jordan, The 6th Anniversary Award Show & Gala will feature live performances, tribute segments, and the formal induction of the Class of 2026.

The Songwriting Mixer is a premier high-level networking event designed to foster collaboration between songwriters, producers, and industry executives. This year’s mixer will be hosted by 2025 WSHOF Ambassador ROSII.

The events take place on Friday, June 12th and Saturday, June 13th, 2026, in Washington, D.C. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit here.