National Chamber Ensemble to Present MUSICAL GEMS OF ECUADOR: A VIOLINIST'S JOURNEY

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The National Chamber Ensemble continues its 2025–2026 season with a vibrant and culturally rich program, Musical Gems of Ecuador: A Violinist’s Journey, on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at the Marymount University Ballston Center Auditorium.

This special concert celebrates the musical heritage of Ecuador through the artistry of acclaimed violinist Jorge Saade, widely regarded as one of the country’s foremost performers and cultural ambassadors. Saade leads audiences on a compelling musical journey featuring works by Ecuadorian composers, including Claudio Aizaga, Corsino Durán, and Enrique Espín Yépez and others, illuminating the rich traditions and distinctive voice of Ecuador’s classical music.

Reflecting Saade’s international career, the program also includes beloved works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Fritz Kreisler, and Sergei Rachmaninoff. A highlight of the evening will be Rachmaninoff’s Élégiaque Piano Trio No. 1 — a sweeping, emotionally charged work of soaring melodies and dramatic intensity, embodying Romanticism at its most powerful.

For this unique collaboration, Saade is joined by pianist Carlos Cesar Rodriguez, cellist Vasily Popov, and violinist and NCE Artistic Director Leonid Sushansky.

Together, the ensemble presents a colorful and dynamic program filled with rhythmic vitality, expressive depth, and cross-cultural dialogue — offering audiences a rare and immersive glimpse into the musical spirit of Latin America.

The National Chamber Ensemble’s 2025–2026 season, 300 Years of Memorable Music: From Classical to Classics, celebrates iconic works alongside new discoveries, continuing its mission to bring world-class chamber music to the Arlington community.