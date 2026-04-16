Avant Bard Will Bring GHOST LIMB to Gunston Arts Center Theatre

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On Sunday, May 3, at 2:00 p.m. at Gunston Arts Center Theatre Two, Avant Bard will open Ghost Limb by Marisela Treviño Orta directed by Elena Velasco.

The story follows a mother's confrontation with authoritarianism. When Consuelo's son is taken by the government—desaparecido—she discovers a psychic link between her injured arm and her tortured child: a “ghost limb” that drives her to find him.

Set during Argentina's Dirty War and shaped by the myth of Demeter and Persephone, Ghost Limb delivers a poetic interrogation of authoritarianism in a story of loss, resistance, and a mother who refuses to let the state erase her son.

Performances run April 30 - May 23.