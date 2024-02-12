Town Hall Theater's Wintertide Concert Series Continues With Reed Foehl and His Band

The performance is on Friday, March 8th at 7:30pm.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

On Friday, March 8th at 7:30pm, Town Hall Theater’s Wintertide
Concert Series continues with Reed Foehl and His Band for an inspired show of Americana music, blending roots-rock, folk, and bluegrass. Nominated for a Grammy for his song “Fly” in 20202, Foehl tours nationally and continues to write boundary-pushing lyrics that
often focus on personal stories and experiences of the human condition. 

“Reed Foehl has the ability to transport the soul; he’s a true master. One of the great
songwriters of our time,” said Singer Gregory Alan Isakov.

Foehl will be joined by an all-star band, featuring:

Putnam Murdock is an acclaimed songwriter, vocalist and bass guitarist who often
collaborates with Foehl. Murdock’s work has received multiple Grammy nominations and has been featured in many television and film projects, including Joan of Arcadia, Dawsons Creek, MTV’s Made, Just Friends, and more.

Jeff Berlin is a lifelong drummer whose background is primarily in Americana and jazz
music. Berlin is a well-known and highly sought after veteran of the Boston music scene for recording and performance. Now based in Vermont, Berlin has contributed to many
recording projects and worked with artists such as Catie Curtis, Jeffrey Foucault, Bow Thayer, Jabe Beyer, Meg Hutchinson, and many more. 

Jefferson Hammer is a guitarist, singer, and songwriter from Brooklyn, New York. He has toured and recorded albums with Anais Mitchell (Child Ballads, winner of a BBC2 Folk Award), Sarah Jarosz (as guitarist and harmony singer on her Grammy-nominated Blue Heron Suite), and Session Americana. 

This performance is in Town Hall Theater’s lounge layout with a choice of tables or regular seating. Tickets range from $27-$37 and can be purchased at townhalltheater.org, by calling 802-382-9222, or in person at THT’s box office Monday-Friday between 12-5pm. Cash bar available.




