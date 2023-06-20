Town Hall Theater To Present Expansion Plans At Community Meeting, June 27

In partnership with Bread Loaf Corporation, THT is planning a new 7,000 square foot three-story wing and 5,000 square foot public plaza with outdoor stage.

Town Hall Theater (THT) in Middlebury is undertaking a transformational project – growing a community theater into a regional performing arts center.

In partnership with Bread Loaf Corporation, THT is planning a new 7,000 square foot three-story wing and 5,000 square foot public plaza with outdoor stage. The new space, which will attach to the existing theater, will be constructed on an adjacent lot that Town Hall Theater bought in 2018 with the intention to expand. 

On Tuesday, June 27 at 6pm, THT invites the community to its historic theater for a one-hour presentation previewing the plans. Join Founder and Artistic Director Douglas Anderson, Executive Director Lisa Mitchell, Bread Loaf Corporation Architect Jim Pulver, Wagner & Hodgson Landscape Architect Jeff Hodgson, and Board President Magna Dodge for an exciting look at THT's future. Community input and questions are welcome following the presentation. 

“Since our grand re-opening in 2008, Town Hall Theater has become one of the most
successful small-town theaters in the country,” Douglas Anderson said. “But it's more than a theater. THT has evolved into a vibrant community center, hosting meetings, weddings,
memorial services, anniversary parties, conferences, and even the Middlebury Union High School Junior Prom. With all of this activity, THT is bursting at the seams. New spaces, indoors and out, will take THT – and downtown Middlebury – to an exciting new level.”

“We couldn't be more bullish on the future. THT's next stage will invigorate downtown,
increase community engagement, and have positive, broad reaching impacts across our region – for generations to come. We are thrilled to share the plans and invite participation to inform our work and get us across the finish line.” - THT Executive Director Lisa Mitchell.




