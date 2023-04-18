Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Flynn Announces 40th Burlington DISCOVER JAZZ Lineup

Festival to feature Kamasi Washington, Samara Joy, Sampa the Great, and Sun Ra Arkestra.

Apr. 18, 2023  
This year is the 40th anniversary of the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival and the Flynn has announced a stellar lineup of events happening all over the city from June 7-11.

Burlington Discover Jazz Festival is presented by New England Federal Credit Union and produced by the Flynn. The Flynn will welcome incredible alto saxophonist, bandleader, and educator Lakecia Benjamin as this year's guest curator. Free music is happening all over Burlington throughout the five days of the festival.

The full festival lineup is now live at flynnvt.org.

Opening night on June 7 sets the stage for the vision for the festival, which focuses on the future of jazz, with 2023 Grammy-winner Samara Joy-who took home trophies for Best New Artist and Best Vocal Jazz Album-joined by Samora Pinderhughes, who the New York Times calls "one of the most affecting singer-songwriters today, in any genre." The festival kick-off also features curator Lakecia Benjamin with her fiery band Phoenix, a trio of performers who showcase a bold, confident, genre-defying take on where jazz is headed.

Then, on June 11, local favorite singer-songwriter Myra Flynn makes her Flynn Main Stage concert debut with a new show to launch her new album, The Roar of the Queen. The event features an all-star Vermont lineup of special guests, including Mike Gordon, Dave Grippo, Joe Moore (who played the very first festival in 1984), Sage Horsey, Nick Cassarino, and the Lake Champlain Mass Choir.

Tickets are on sale now for Samara Joy on June 7 and Myra Flynn on June 11. Get tickets at flynnvt.org.

All of the other performances at the 40th jazz festival are free and open to the public, including two days of massive shows on the Burlington Waterfront, a stacked show at the Top of the Block on Church Street, almost 40 student bands from across the region, outdoor concerts by local artists all throughout the city, and late-night shows at the Vermont Comedy Club, which once again transforms into the throwback jazz club Big Joe's for the duration of the festival.

After the thrilling shows at Burlington's waterfront last year, this year has two momentous lakeside lineups over two days. Friday, June 9 features three-time Grammy-winning and Tony-winning singer Dee Dee Bridgewater and her Memphis Soulphony followed by Zambian rapper Sampa the Great. Saturday, June 10 at the waterfront is headlined by the cosmic-jazz sax stylist Kamasi Washington, returning to the festival for the first time since 2017. Before Kamasi is Grammy-nominated soul singer and producer Cory Henry as well as Zamrock cult band WITCH (We Intend To Cause Havoc). These showcases also contain new original music from young jazz composers from across the country, developed though Betty Carter's Jazz Ahead program at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and presented as part of a collaboration between the Flynn and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

On Thursday, June 8, the action is in the heart of Downtown Burlington, particularly the amazing lineup playing the Top of the Block of Church Street. This showcase features Georgia Anne Muldrow, Meshell Ndegeocello, and the legendary Sun Ra Arkestra, directed by 98-year-old luminary Marshall Allen.

"I'm overjoyed to finally announce this lineup for the 40th Burlington Discover Jazz Festival," said Lakecia Benjamin, festival curator. "It's taken a lot of hard work to put this together and I know everyone is going to be buzzing about the jam-packed five days, full of jazz legends, leading lights of the modern scene, and hot rising artists who are pushing the genre forward. I'm thrilled to represent so many sides of this music all in one place. And I'm also pleased to get to know more about the thriving local arts community that plays such a vital role in making this jazz festival special. This 40th anniversary is going to be a real party. Can't wait to see you all there."

Last year, the Vermont Comedy Club was taken over every night and became the after-hours jazz club Big Joe's, in honor of "Big Joe" Burrell. This year, as part of a special partnership between the Flynn and Jazz at Lincoln Center, Jazz At Lincoln Center Late Night Residency at Big Joe's at the Vermont Comedy Club presents some of the best emerging jazz artists in the country every night. And each evening culminates in an open jam session where local and visiting musicians can sit in together and play into the night and early morning.

Local bands remain an essential part of the festival, and many returning favorites are playing during the week. Some local artist highlights include Fatty B, Mal Maïz, Joe Davidian's Trumpet Titans Tribute Band, Saturn People's Sound Collective, Alex Stewart, Guagua, the Sam Atallah Trio, and a tribute to Prince for kids featuring Craig Mitchell. Plus, school band performances are happening at multiple locations on Church Street from Wednesday, June 7 through Friday, June 9.

As part of this 40th anniversary celebration, local artists Raphaella Brice, Liza Phillip, and Julio Desmont are creating a special, interactive mural in the Amy E. Tarrant Gallery at the Flynn. This gallery installation will be unveiled on opening night of the festival, June 7. Raphaella Brice was also commissioned to create original artwork for the special edition jazz festival poster.

"The jazz festival is one of the best times of the year in Vermont," gushes Flynn Executive Director Jay Wahl. "The whole city really comes alive with music. I'd like to give a special thanks to our incredible curator Lakecia Benjamin. It has been a pleasure to work with her to put together an outstanding lineup for this joyous 40th anniversary celebration. We're humbled to work with so many brilliant artists, both local and visiting, to make this year's milestone festival one to remember."

Find out more about the 40th Burlington Discover Jazz Festival at flynnvt.org.




