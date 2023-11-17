Monty Python's SPAMALOT to Open at Vermont Repertory Theatre in 2024

Vermont Rep is combining local talent with global laughter to bring a very different kind of classic to the Green Mountains.

Vermont Repertory Theatre is proud to announce its upcoming production of a different kind of classic - Monty Python's Spamalot. No need to trek to Broadway; the laughter, magic, and sheer absurdity of this iconic musical are coming to the heart of Vermont.

While Broadway might be the dream destination for many theater enthusiasts, Vermont Rep is proving that exceptional entertainment is right on our doorstep. Monty Python's Spamalot, a comedic gem that has left audiences in stitches worldwide, is set to light up the Isham Barn stage in June 2024.

"Bringing Spamalot to Vermont is a testament to the incredible talent within our community," says Michael Fidler, Director, and co-founder of Vermont Repertory Theatre. "Audiences don't need to go far to experience the magic of Broadway; we're bringing it right here, and we're going to be adding our own local flair and charm!"

This legendary musical, inspired by Monty Python and the Holy Grail, has been a smash hit on Broadway and beyond. Vermont Rep's production will not only capture the essence of the original but also infuse it with some of the rustic vibrancy of the Green Mountain State.

Local actors and theater enthusiasts are invited to join the quest for the Holy Grail by auditioning for this uproarious production, which is set to embrace the very best of the talented local performers, designers and theatrical creatives. Vermont Repertory Theatre is known for nurturing local talent, and Spamalot auditions in January 2024 present a golden opportunity for aspiring performers to showcase their skills.

"Spamalot is more than just a show; it's a celebration of the joy that theater brings to our lives and our communities. We're excited to showcase the incredible talent Vermont has to offer and create a performance that will leave our audience in stitches," adds Helen Weston, Spamalot's Musical Director.

So, mark your calendars, save the travel expenses (and the booking fees), and get ready for an evening of side-splitting hilarity as Vermont Rep proudly brings Monty Python's Spamalot to one of our great local stages. The magic is happening right here in Vermont, proving once again that Broadway-worthy entertainment is alive and well in our own backyard - and at local prices to boot.

For more information about auditions, tickets, and show dates, visit Click Here

Don't miss your chance to experience the laughter and magic of Spamalot - coming soon to Vermont Repertory Theatre!