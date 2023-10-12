Middlebury Acting Company's Cutting Edge Staged Reading Series Returns With STRAIGHT WHITE MEN

Middlebury Acting Company’s Cutting Edge Staged Reading Series returns, with their third and final offering this season of provocative, relevant, intelligent plays.

Straight White Men by Young Jean Lee will be performed in the Byers Studio at Town Hall Theater on Sunday November 5 at 4:00 pm. Admission is Free (donations encouraged) but you must register at Click Here.

Straight White Men is a 2014 American play by Young Jean Lee. The play's 2018 production at the Hayes Theater made Lee the first Asian American woman to have a play produced on Broadway

When Ed, a widower, and his three adult sons come together to celebrate Christmas, they enjoy cheerful trash-talking, pranks, and takeout Chinese. None comes with wife, girlfriend, or children. The youngest, Drew, is an award-winning writer, the middle kid, Jake a swaggering hot-shot banker. Matt, the eldest, has been living with their dad for a while, working temp jobs at progressive non-profits. As the boys josh and roughhouse they eventually confront a problem that even being a happy family can’t solve: When identity matters, and privilege is problematic, what is the value of being a straight white man?

Directed by Rebecca Strum, the cast includes Gary Smith, Andrew Ritter, Andrew Castle, Johnny Viel, Cael Barkman and Serena Kim with Frankie Dunleavy reading stage directions.

Join in after the performance for refreshments and a talk-back with the cast.