Lost Nation Theater to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY Beginning This Month

Lost Nation Theater – central Vermont's resident professional theater will present THE ADDAMS FAMILY, the musical by Andrew Lippa, based on the comic strip, TV series, and movies. The show runs Wednesdays- Sundays, July 20–August 6 at LNT's wheelchair-accessible home within Montpelier City Hall Arts Center - protected by the Synexis Air Purification System and Air Conditioned.

The Addams Family is a quintessential BIG, BROADWAY MUSICAL! Not only is it the largest show LNT's done since the pandemic – it's one of the company's largest shows Ever! With its cast of 22, live orchestra, enormous set, costumes and choreography the show is epic, and Epic Fun! The show is also full of LNT Family! The Addams Family celebrates the epic return of actor/director Eric Love, choreographer Taryn Noelle, musical director Patrick Wickliffe (Cabaret), and so many LNT fan favorites. The show also features talented LNT students from its educational programs on stage and behind the scenes.

“The Addams Family is a fabulous Broadway musical that draws you in with its dark, wicked humor, and wins you over with its tremendous amount of heart. I love the clash of two families that this show centers around. One one hand we have The Addams who, on the surface, are a very bizarre, passionate, clan of impossibly strange weirdos. On the other hand we have The Beinekes, a "normal" family from Ohio, with the real estate Dad, housewife Mom, and college son. The collision of these two families is hilarious!” – Eric Love (Director of The Addams Family)

In The Addams Family, America's darkest family comes to life in this original musical about love, family, honesty and growing up. Full of great music, fantastic dance sequences, and fabulously over the top characters. Local treasure & quadruple threat Taryn Noelle plays Morticia and choreographs. She gushes:

“Another facet of this production I find so exciting, is the multiple genres of both music and movement that are built right into the score! There are so many fun opportunities to explore styles and genres all within one musical!”

Lost Nation Theater brings together favorite Vermont performers, artists from across the country, and 10 aspiring actor-singer-dancers, age 12-21, who spent trained 8-hours/day training in a “boot camp” intensive for this project, in The Addams Family.



Joining Lost Nation Theater's Producing Artistic Director Kathleen Keenan and Taryn Noelle in the cast are:

Wyatt Aubut as Pugsley, Kianna Bromley as Grandma, Alex Gossard (coming in from NYC) as Gomez, Marc Lamontagne as Lucas, Coyah Mosher as Wednesday, William Pelton as Mal, Mark S Roberts as Fester, Jim Thompson as Lurch and Caira Adams, Tristan Blumenthal, Anders Bright, Jessica Della Pepa Clayton, Ruby Dyson Dias, Sam Empey, Aster Figliola, Maya Kotkes-Cummings, Evelyn Rocha, Laura Valastro, Rosalie Wasser, and Julia Wulf as The Ancestors.

The Addams Family also features the inventive work of an inspired creative team. Favorite collaborators assisting director Love, choreographer Taryn Noelle and musical director Patrick Wickliffe are: lighting designer Samuel J Biondolillo; scenic designer Kelly Daigneault; Stage Manager & props designer Avalon Dziak, dance captain Sam Empey, costume designers Cora Fauser & Suzanne Kneller; Assistant Director Katie Genzer; sound engineer Andrew Vachon. Production assistants include Emily Cook, McKenna Stark, and Ben Jeffries, with Kianna Bromley and Jessica Clayton pulling double-duty designing make-up and hair. The fully immersive, nearly surround staging makes for an especially exciting environment.

“I love that we're doing The Addams Family this year, because we get to reunite with so many of our beloved, home-grown theater artists on a substantive, message-driven show that celebrates the unique contribution all of us make to the multi-colored fabric of truly strong, vibrant community.” - Kim Bent, LNT founding artistic director

Masks are preferred & strongly recommended for in person attendance, but not required.

Tickets are $10 – $35 (depending on ticket-type. Guaranteed reserved seating available for additional fee.)

Available On-Line; by Phone (Tu-Fri, 11am-3pm) or In Person at Montpelier City Clerks Office (M-F, 8:30am-4pm).