Ice Dance International Residency Coming to Stowe

On Tuesday, March 10, Stowe transforms into a figure skating destination when Ice Dance International (IDI) arrives for a week-long residency hosted by Spruce Peak Arts that includes community engagement programs for area students, adults, developing skaters, and enthusiasts. The week culminates in a March 14 world premiere performance of a piece to be choreographed during the residency.

The community is invited to participate in the week-long celebration of ice dancing and engage in the joy, flight and flow of skating. "We're thrilled to welcome IDI to Stowe and to introduce to our audiences this incredible dance form which elevates skating from sport to art," says Hope Sullivan, Spruce Peak Arts Executive Director.

Most people think of skating as family entertainment like Ice Capades or Disney on Ice. IDI shares the entertainment factor with these shows along with celebrating the beauty of ensemble skating with a company of world-class skaters. Ice dance is an expressive way to use your body for movement and fitness and is great for all ages. It offers a fun and surprisingly accessible way of developing balance and body control and improving communication through enjoyable dance exercise. Ice dancing, with its precision footwork, intricate dance move and high speeds, can be enjoyed by all - students, families, artists, educators, ice skaters, lovers of contemporary dance and those interested in learning about it!

"We are excited that the children at Stowe Elementary School will have the opportunity to explore the art and sport connection with ice dancing. This form of dance is an expressive way to use your body for movement and fitness and the children will love it! Thanks to Spruce Peak Arts for creating this opportunity." - Nina Slade, Principal, Stowe Elementary School

Open to all experience levels, there will be many opportunities to get involved in the IDI residency, with events taking place each weekday starting March 10 through March 14 at either the Spruce Peak Rink or Stowe Arena. These include:

1. Ice skating and dance fans are invited to attend a Community Welcome Reception with screening of PBS film featuring IDI followed by a panel discussion with IDI's Doug Webster and IDI ice dancers on Tuesday, March 10, 6pm at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center.

2. Three to five local elementary schools, including Stowe Elementary, will be introduced to IDI at Student Matinee performances at the Stowe Arena. Dates and times are being confirmed. Total attendance expected 500-900 kids.

3. Stowe Arena skaters from the Winter 19/20 season and Stowe Public Schools Friday Program skaters will be invited to one of three workshops based on skill level. Masters Class is Saturday, March 14 from 8-10am.

4. Spruce Peak Arts is working with adaptive sports community partners to create a one-on-one program for Stowe modeled after work IDI has done in other residencies (e.g. Sun Valley Resort Residency).

5. Ice skating fans and dance lovers are invited to attend the IDI final performance in costume at 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 14, at the Spruce Peak Rink. The evening will include works choreographed by Ice Dance International's Artistic Director Douglas Webster. Total attendance expected 400-700ppl.

The public is invited to watch Ice Dance International's rehearsals at either Stowe Arena or Spruce Peak Rink throughout the week. For details on their schedule or to reserve your IDI experience call (802) 769-4634 or visit Sprucepeakarts.org.

The IDI Residency and performances are made possible through the support of the New England Foundation for the Arts, Friends of Stowe Jackson Arena, Town of Stowe Recreation Commission, Spruce Peak Resort Association, and by local and regional donors.

About Ice Dance International:

IDI is a professional performing arts company created by Doug Webster, IDI Artistic Director and internationally known ice dance choreographer, with the help of former Olympic figure skater Dick Button and Canadian figure skating champion, Linda Villella. The idea: to transform the athletic artistry of skating into a show full of fun and serious ensemble pieces and pieces inspired by ballet moves. Employing a professional company of international-level ice dancers and choreographers, IDI brings ice dance performances of the highest caliber to communities across the United States.

Doug Webster, who ice danced professionally with five-time National Champion and Olympic skater Judy Blumberg, created the skating foundation of IDI as a group of international-level ice dancers, including World Team members Kim Navarro and Brent Bommentre and 2002 Olympian Beata Handra. He's developed world-class works, including pieces for Olympic gold medalist Sarah Hughes and Olympic silver medalist Sasha Cohen.

"It's our goal is to give back to the communities we create in showcasing our discipline of lyrical athleticism and storytelling. Spending a week in Stowe with the local community is an honor for us. They have all the ingredients for a successful residency. When I visited Stowe last year, I fell in love with it. Spruce Peaks Arts Executive Director, Hope Sullivan, and her team made me feel so welcome and have worked incredibly hard to bring this to fruition," says Doug Webster, IDI Executive Artistic Director and Choreographer.

Call (802)760-4634 or visit sprucepeakarts.org to make your reservations and for more details on the schedule events.





