Andy Grammer Comes to the Flynn

The Flynn has announced that Emmy-winner and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is playing the Main Stage at the Flynn on October 10 at 7:30 pm. Andy Grammer continues to engage, energize, and empower audiences with stomping stadium-size pop anthems. He is immensely popular for his affirming anthems that serve to pick people back up when they need it, and encourage them to keep going.



Tickets for Andy Grammer at the Flynn are on sale now for Flynn members and to the public on Friday, June 30. Find out more and get tickets at flynnvt.org.



Inspiring fans around the world, Andy Grammer has over three billion global streams and a social media footprint of over four million followers. His catalog consists of numerous bona fide hits, including the quadruple-platinum single Honey, I’m Good; the platinum singles Keep Your Head Up, Fine By Me, Don’t Give Up On Me, Fresh Eyes, and Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah); and the gold albums Andy Grammer and Magazines Or Novels. Grammer’s newest album release, Naïve, arrived to widespread critical acclaim. Continuing this momentum, he recently gave an uplifting, soulful performance of his latest single, Joy, collaborating with the Sing Harlem Choir, on The View.



Tickets for Andy Grammer are on sale now for Flynn members and to the public on June 30. More announcements about the 2023-2024 Flynn season are coming soon. The Flynn has many other music shows coming up this season, including Mavis Staples, Ziggy Marley, and Pat Metheny. Find out more about upcoming shows at the Flynn and get tickets at flynnvt.org.

