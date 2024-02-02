Esteemed Theatre Luminary Jim Nicola Joins JAG Board of Directors

Feb. 02, 2024

Esteemed Theatre Luminary Jim Nicola Joins JAG Board of Directors

JAG Productions, an audacious and visionary theatre company dedicated to serving as an artistic sanctuary for Black creatives in the American Theatre, has announced the addition of Jim Nicola, former Artistic Director of New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW), to its Board of Directors. Founded by Jarvis Antonio Green and situated at the heart of the Vermont and New Hampshire artistic community, JAG Productions sees this significant appointment as a pivotal step toward achieving its strategic goal of strengthening its organizational foundation and establishing greater ties with New York City. His deep understanding of the theatre landscape and commitment to artistic excellence will be invaluable in guiding JAG Productions toward new heights.

“JAG Productions is uniquely positioned to reimagine the concept and contour of the American not-for-profit theater, and I am humbled to be asked to be a part of that effort," says Jim Nicola, reflecting on his new role within the organization. His transformative leadership at NYTW, which spanned from 1988 to 2022, is marked by a legacy of nurturing theatrical talent and fostering innovative, bold experimentation in theatre. His work has been pivotal in the development of groundbreaking productions such as "Rent," "Once," and "Peter and the Starcatcher," and his dedication to under-served theatre artists through initiatives like the Companies-In-Residence program at NYTW aligns seamlessly with JAG's core values and vision.

Jameson Davis, Interim Board Chair of JAG Productions, expresses his enthusiasm about the new addition: "We're delighted to welcome Jim Nicola to the JAG Productions board. With his extraordinary legacy as the artistic leader of New York Theatre Workshop, Jim's commitment to nurturing diverse voices and fostering bold experimentation aligns perfectly with our mission. His creation of the 2050 Artistic Fellowship demonstrates a profound dedication to the arts. We are confident that Jim's wealth of experience will be instrumental in propelling JAG Productions towards sustainability and continued artistic excellence."

Jarvis Green, Founding Artistic Director of JAG Productions, shares a personal note: "Beyond all his professional accolades, Jim Nicola is a friend. I'm thrilled at the prospect of reimagining new possibilities for the American Theatre alongside him. His addition to our board is not just a professional union but a personal joy."

JAG Productions, founded on the confluence of the White and Connecticut Rivers, has been a beacon of artistic excellence and social change for Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York communities. Centering Black artists and community organizers, JAG is dedicated to storytelling that challenges societal hierarchies and uplifts unseen and unheard voices from Black, Brown, Queer, and Trans communities. With its primary programming, such as JAGfest, JAG Underground, Theatre on the Hill, and the JAG Musical Theatre Lab, the company has been a catalyst for individual and collective transformation. 

With the appointment of Jim Nicola, JAG Productions is set to embark on an exciting new chapter, furthering its mission to bring more compassion, empathy, and love into the world through powerful storytelling. Mr. Nicola's addition to the board is not just a testament to JAG's growing influence but also a promise of the extraordinary work that lies ahead.
 



