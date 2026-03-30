Glitch Theatre Will Bring ARC ONE to Roundhouse Performance Centre

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Glitch Theatre, in partnership with the Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre, will present Arc One on Saturday, May 23 at 7:30pm.

A roadkill road trip, the medical office of Anton Chekhov, an impossible waterfall, and the back seat of a speeding car. These are just a handful of the places Arc One will take audiences in an evening of live original performances by D/disability-identified artists.

Formerly known as Realwheels Theatre, this is Glitch Theatre’s first community-engaged project since last year’s rebrand. Arc One engages 10 new and emerging artists for an evening of short original performances ranging from prose and poetry to stories and essays. Featuring live mixed sound and music, the event will be recorded live for release as a podcast series later this year.

Arc One features the work and performances of Sunny Daydream Chen, Elijah Curror, Kyla Dowling, Jessica Hood, Isabel Miller Iparraguirre, Helen Jiang, Desirée Leal, Carmen Josephine Lee, Cass McKenzie, and Gary Tam.

“In ‘emerging artist programming,’ and particularly in the programming of emerging artists who identify with D/disability, there’s still a tendency to applaud presence for presence’s sake,” says Arc Program Facilitator and Glitch Theatre Co-Artistic Director, Adam Grant Warren. “We’re often celebrated not because our work is strong and resonant, but because we’re on the stage at all. Arc One pushes against that. It’s an investment in skill, process, story, and community connection.”

Adds Warren, “These artists aren’t just on stage. They’re up there for an evening of carefully considered, cool, and frankly exciting work that we think audiences will want to come be part of. The performance of Arc One may only be for one night, but the experience of that night is specifically designed to live on and grow. To be something these artists can be proud of – something Glitch can get behind – for many years to come.”