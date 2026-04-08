TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in May

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Adapted for the stage by Oscar‑winner Aaron Sorkin, the smash‑hit Broadway and West End production of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird will come to Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 19 - Sat 23 May.

Aaron Sorkin's riveting stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, the seminal American novel about racial injustice and childhood innocence that became a Broadway and West End sensation with sell-out seasons on both sides of the Atlantic, embarks on its first ever UK & Ireland tour and will be visiting Milton Keynes theatre from Tue 19 - Sat 23 May. Successful lawyer, Atticus Finch, encourages kindness and empathy in his children, but is pushed to the limits of these qualities himself when he resolves to uncover the truth in a town that seems determined to hide it.

Set in 1934 Alabama, To Kill a Mockingbird was inspired by novelist Harper Lee's own childhood and has sold more than 45 million copies worldwide. It won the Pulitzer Prize for Literature and was long at the top of the banned book lists.

The role of Atticus Finch will be played by Patrick O'Kane in the performances at Milton Keynes Theatre. Anna Munden as Scout Finch, Gabriel Scott as Jem Finch, Dylan Malyn as Dill Harris, Andrea Davy as Calpurnia, Stephen Boxer as Judge Taylor, Aaron Shosanya as Tom Robinson, Oscar Pearce as Bob Ewell, Evie Hargreaves as Mayella Ewell, Richard Dempsey as Horace Gilmer, Sarah Finigan as Mrs. Dubose, Phillipa Flynn as Miss Stephanie / Dill's Mother, Harry Attwell as Mr. Cunningham / Boo (Arthur) Radley, Colin R Campbell as Sheriff Heck Tate and Simon Hepworth as Link Deas, with Paul Albertson, James Mitchell, Jonathan Rubin, Cheryl Burniston, Charlotte Luxford, Oyin Orija, Tiwai Muza, Tom Brace-Jenkins, and John J. O'Hagan.

Oscar winning writer Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird is paired with Bartlett Sher's visionary direction. Aaron Sorkin has had many years of great success on stage and screen. He is perhaps best known as the creator and screenwriter of hit TV series The West Wing, and as the screenwriter for The Social Network, for which he received an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA and Writer's Guild Award. He is also the writer-creator of The Newsroom and the author of the Academy Award-winning film A Few Good Men.

Bartlett Sher spent over ten years as Director of New York's Lincoln Center Theater and has also headed acclaimed productions such as My Fair Lady, The King and I and South Pacific. The creative team for To Kill a Mockingbird is completed by Louisa Muller (Associate Director), Miriam Buether(Set Designer), Ed Pierce (Design Supervisor), Ann Roth (Costume Designer), Jennifer Tipton (Lighting Designer), Scott Lehrer (Sound Designer), Adam Guettel (Original Score), Kimberley Grigsby (Musical Supervisor), Serena Hill CDG (Casting Director), Campbell Young Associates (Hair and Wigs Designer), Laurence Belcher (Resident Director), and Tavia Jefferson (Cultural Coordinator).

The UK & Ireland tour of To Kill a Mockingbird is presented by Jonathan Church Theatre Productions in association with Karl Sydow and Tulchin Bartner. Originally Produced on Broadway.