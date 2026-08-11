THE SECRET HANDSHAKE to be Presented at The Glitch Theatre

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Following its New York City premiere in 2025, The Secret Handshake, written and directed by André Silva and Magnus Rook, arrives in London for a newly revamped staging August 21 and August 22 at The Tlitch Theatre.

GABRIEL and JOHANN have been friends for a long time. They also have dads, like most people. Except their dads die. On the same day. In unrelated boating accidents. That's sad. It also forces the two friends to confront something considerably more inconvenient: mortality is real, their lives may have been meaningless for quite some time, and neither of them has any idea what they are supposed to do about it.

Blending character-driven storytelling, physical theatre, dark humour and a boatload-sized pinch of absurdity, The Secret Handshake explores grief, friendship and the strange realities of becoming the son of someone who just doesn't quite care.

What does it mean to be a good friend when everything falls apart? Why do secrets become heavier the longer you keep them? And why does nobody warn you about the extraordinary amount of red tape involved in losing a parent? As JOHANN and GABRIEL's worlds unravel, the only thing they can hold onto is each other.

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